Methacton 7, Spring-Ford 6 >> Six goals in the second half enabled the Warriors to erase the Rams’ sizeable first-half lead and win this PAC Liberty Division pairing.
Julia Byrne capped Methacton’s rally by scoring the eventual game-winner with 4:21 left. She had two goals on the day, one behind Sydney Tornetta’s three; Spring-Ford, which led by a 5-1 count at the midway point, got pairs of goals from Cassie Marte and Liv Yeagle.
Conrad Weiser 3, Daniel Boone 2 >> Rachel Sechrist scored two goals and Kylie Meredith had one as the Scouts (1-5, 1-7) edged the Blazers in Berks Conference play.
Weiser goalkeeper Casey Albright made 11 saves. Ashley Finkbiner had eight stops for Boone.
Comments
Recent News
-
Mathes smashes walk-off homer, Marple Newtown stays perfect
Marple Newtown maintained its perfect start to the season in dramatic fashion. Alden Mathes...
-
Delco Softball Roundup: Interboro’s Bailey reaches 300 career strikeouts
All-Delco Bridget Bailey registered her 300th strikeout and no-hit Chichester in a 10-0 victory...
-
McShea, Brown pace Radnor over Strath Haven
Mike McShea’s work on faceoffs (15-for-19) and Archer Darrach’s outstanding play in goal (16...
-
Reed delivers under pressure for Interboro in OT
Morgan Reed came through at the right time twice for Interboro Thursday. Reed scored...
-
Girls Track and Field/ 5 hours ago
Track & Field: Spring-Ford sweeps Boyertown
Boys track Spring-Ford 95, Boyertown 55 >> Jacob McKenna and Reese Gremban each won...
-
Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Methacton mounts major rally, tops Spring-Ford 7-6
Methacton 7, Spring-Ford 6 >> Six goals in the second half enabled the Warriors...
-
Top Story/ 5 hours ago
Moscoe and Murphy provide plenty of warmth for Haverford
HAVERFORD >> When the weather is hovering around 45 degrees and the sun is...
-
Boys Lacrosse/ 5 hours ago
Mercury Boys Lacrosse Roundup: Spring-Ford shuts out Boyertown
Spring-Ford 7, Boyertown 0 >> Brad Hart and Jarrod Marenger each scored twice to...
-
Baseball/ 5 hours ago
Mercury Baseball Roundup: Danna, Bagley team up for two-hitter as Phoenixville blanks Pottsgrove
Phoenixville 5, Pottsgrove 0 >> Quinn Danna and Luke Bagley combined on a two-hitter,...
-
Softball/ 5 hours ago
Mercury Softball Roundup: Pottsgrove’s Livezey no-hits Norristown in 11-0 win
Kira Livezey had the best of two worlds Thursday. Livezey ended up a two-way...
-
Henderson girls’ lacrosse team beats Shanahan for 1st time in 4 years
Downingtown >> A few minutes after the West Chester Henderson girls’ lacrosse team defeated...
-
La Salle’s defense on point in win over Archbishop Wood
WARMINSTER >> Defense in volleyball is an exhibition in controlled chaos. The game moves...