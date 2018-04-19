Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Methacton mounts major rally, tops Spring-Ford 7-6

Methacton 7, Spring-Ford 6 >> Six goals in the second half enabled the Warriors to erase the Rams’ sizeable first-half lead and win this PAC Liberty Division pairing.

Julia Byrne capped Methacton’s rally by scoring the eventual game-winner with 4:21 left. She had two goals on the day, one behind Sydney Tornetta’s three; Spring-Ford, which led by a 5-1 count at the midway point, got pairs of goals from Cassie Marte and Liv Yeagle.

Conrad Weiser 3, Daniel Boone 2 >> Rachel Sechrist scored two goals and Kylie Meredith had one as the Scouts (1-5, 1-7) edged the Blazers in Berks Conference play.

Weiser goalkeeper Casey Albright made 11 saves. Ashley Finkbiner had eight stops for Boone.