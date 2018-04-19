Mercury Boys Lacrosse Roundup: Spring-Ford shuts out Boyertown

Spring-Ford 7, Boyertown 0 >> Brad Hart and Jarrod Marenger each scored twice to lead the Rams in their PAC shutout of the Bears.
Ryan Rosenblum and Nick Teets rounded out the Spring-Ford scoring, which was highlighted by four tallies in the second quarter. Defensively, Kyle Pettine needed to make just seven saves to record the shutout while Cole Metzger had 13 for Boyertown.
Perkiomen Valley 9, Phoenixville 2 >> Richie Marshall netted a hat trick to key the Vikings in their PAC victory over the Phantoms.
Behind Marshall, PV got two-goal showings from Brian Fehr (two assists), Connor Roop (one assist) and Nick Steele. Matt Brock added a 15-for-15 in faceoffs, and Rob Farrington spearheaded the defense with 10 saves in goal.
Interboro 12, Methacton 6 >> Scoring five goals in the second quarter, Interboro pulled away from the Warriors en route to claiming victory in their PAC game.
Greg Cardaci scored two goals to lead Methacton, whose other offense came from Kyle Kacala, Jack Pellegrino (one assist), Stanley Kolimago (one assist) and Justin Sanelli.
