McShea, Brown pace Radnor over Strath Haven

Mike McShea’s work on faceoffs (15-for-19) and Archer Darrach’s outstanding play in goal (16 saves) powered Radnor to a 10-5 triumph over Strath Haven in the Central League.

Drew Brown led the offense with four goals. Connor Pierce added three goals and one assist.

Elsewhere in the Central League:

Marple Newtown 8, Garnet Valley 3 >> Liam Ferry produced a stalwart performance between the pipes, making 14 saves as the Tigers ripped the Jags. Al Viola scored five times in the victory. Mike May and Luke Jelus, who found the back of the night twice, completed the scoring for the Tigers.

Penncrest 13, Upper Darby 0 >> The Lions (6-4, 3-3) scored six goals in each of the first two quarters to cruise to victory. Asa Tyson led the offense with three goals and an assist, while Matt Dougherty dished out a game-high four assists.

Springfield 13, Ridley 3 >> Kyle Long paired two goals with three assists to lead the Cougars. Mike Tulskie, Jack Spence and Lia Difonzo also netted two goals each. Zach Broomall and Jack Methlie dominated the faceoff X.

Conestoga 12, Haverford High 2 >> Shane Liney made 12 saves and JT Smyth and Travis Weiss scored as the Fords fell to the loaded Pioneers.

In the Pioneer Athletic Conference:

Interboro 12, Methacton 8 >> Brody Butler (four goals), Brett McLaughlin (three goals, eight ground balls) and Gaige Lannon (seven assists, five ground balls) showed the way for the Bucs, who broke the game open with five goals in the second quarter.