Mathes smashes walk-off homer, Marple Newtown stays perfect

Marple Newtown maintained its perfect start to the season in dramatic fashion. Alden Mathes crushed a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to break a tie and give the Tigers (10-0, 8-0) an 8-5 victory over Ridley. Mathes’ heroics capped Marple’s comeback.

The Tigers trailed 5-2 entering the fifth inning but responded with three runs over the next two turns at bat. Two runners got one with one out in the seventh, when Mathes delivered the decisive blow. He finished 3-4 with three runs scored. Kevin Merrone also produced a 3-4 day for Marple.

Ryan Meyer drove in two runs with two doubles for the Green Raiders.

Elsewhere in the Central League:

Strath Haven 13, Haverford 0 >> A five-run fifth sealed the Panthers’ runaway victory. Strath Haven was efficient with its offense, using just nine hits to score 13 runs. Antony Viggiano provided the most pop with two hits, including a home run, and five RBI’s. Koll Peichel pitched a scoreless inning to with his 2-3 day at the dish.

Springfield 4, Lower Merion 0>> The Aces ran into one Thursday night. Cougars starter Colin Eberhart struck out 10 in five-plus innings of work and allowed just one hit. Having walked seven, he also pitched out of trouble. Springfield’s offensive punch came from Nick Sharer, who cleared the bases with a double as part of a four-run fourth inning.

Radnor 7, Upper Darby 0 >> The Raiders broke things open with a six-run fifth to pull away from the visiting Royals. Matt Cohen was excellent on the bump for Radnor, scattering five hits in a complete-game shutout. George Hoysgaard went 2-3 with a run-batted-in for the hosts.

In the Catholic League:

Bonner-Prendergast 3, Father Judge 1 >> When your lineup produces just one hit, you have to get aggressive on the base paths to generate offense. The Friars did just that through Matt Shepherd. Shepherd scored the tying run in the fourth inning on a throwing error by the Father Judge catcher. He then put Bonner (3-5, 1-5) ahead in the fifth with a sacrifice fly. That scored Paul Kokol, who had the Friars’ lone single.

In the Ches-Mont:

Sun Valley 4, West Chester Rustin 3 >> When the Vanguards needed a leader, Ryan Kester stepped up. Kester took the mound with one out in the sixth after the Golden Knights loaded the bases. He got out of the jam and proceeded to throw two more scoreless innings. Then in the bottom of the eighth, he started the winning rally with a single. Kester scored on Brett Howe’s two-out base hit.

In the Inter-Ac:

Germantown Academy 9, Episcopal Academy 2 >> Will Park’s 2-2 day at the plate was the highlight for the Churchmen. He also scored one of EA’s two runs, as Daniel Kane plated him with a single.

In the Bicentennial League:

Lower Moreland 6, Delco Christian 4 >> The Knights raced out with fours in the first but couldn’t hold off the Lions. Clay Corcigmiglia had two hits for Delco Christian, while Josiah Chow made six putouts in right field.

In the Del Val League

Interboro 8, Chichester 5 >> Jared Dellipriscolli provided the bat and the glove for the Bucs. At the plate, he collected two hits, scored two runs and drove in two more. In the field, playing both center field and shortstop, he made three outstanding catches to preserve Interboro’s advantage. Tim Convery picked up the win for the Bucs (8-1, 8-0), while Mike Ventura came in for a three-inning save.

Academy Park 14, Penn Wood 4 >> A three-hit, three-RBI performance from Rob Long paced the Knights in their home victory. Barry Brown picked up the win on the mound, striking out seven, while smacking a triple at the plate. Matt Thomas also drove in three for Academy Park (4-4, 4-3).