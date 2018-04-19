Delco Softball Roundup: Interboro’s Bailey reaches 300 career strikeouts

All-Delco Bridget Bailey registered her 300th strikeout and no-hit Chichester in a 10-0 victory Thursday.
Bailey, who has 305 career Ks, registered 10 punchouts of the Eagles.
Nicole Floyd homered, doubled and knocked in thee runs for the Bucs (7-1, 6-1).
Elsewhere in the Del Val:
Academy Park 4, Penn Wood 3 >> Kaleigh Cervino struck out seven in a complete game for the Knights (2-5, 2-4). Ameenah Ballenger homered for the Patriots.
In the Central League:
Springfield 9, Lower Merion 3 >> Sam Ciasullo went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs for the Cougars (5-2, 5-2). Abbie DeSantis (three runs, RBI) and Jordan Galloway (two runs) each chipped in with three hits. Jenna Casasanto hurled a complete game with nine strikeouts.
Garnet Valley 13, Harriton 8 >> All-Delco Lindsey Hunt bashed a three-run homer and had five RBIs, Audrey Shenk was 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, and Kelly McLaughlin doubled and scored four runs.
Upper Darby 15, Radnor 4 >> Rylee Shanahan was a home run shy of the cycle. She knocked in four runs and scored three. Camryn Young was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for the Royals.
In the Catholic League:
Bonner & Prendergast 18, Bishop McDevitt 2 >> Meghan Sullivan smacked a double and triple to lead the streaking Pandas (8-2, 6-0). Mia Falcone went 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Cardinal O’Hara 6, St. Hubert 4 >> Julia Kush legged out two triples and Maggie Loomis collected three hits for the Lions (5-1, 3-0).
Hallahan 9, Little Flower 0 >> Maddy McBride of Sharon Hill twirled a shutout with 17 strikeouts.
In the Bicentennial League:
Christian Academy 17, New Hope-Solebury 3 >> Lindsay Haseltine busted things open with a grand slam in the fifth inning Marissa Mack was 4-for-5 with three runs scored.
