Keara Seasholtz clinched a district qualifying time, and Mab Rongione notched a personal best in the pole vault as Radnor earned two victories in a Central League girls quad meet.
Seasholtz finished the 400 in 59.6, and Mab Rongione cleared 8 feet, 9 inches in the pole vault as the Raiders defeated Springfield, 113-28 and Conestoga, 104-33.
Ridley had the most impressive day with three victories: 88-62 over Radnor, 104-45 over the Pioneers and 121-28 over the Cougars. Rylee Butler took home the triple jump (30-7.75), and Brianna Foster won the 100 (13.03).
Springfield, which fell to Conestoga, 61-45, received a victory from Jordan Chisholm in the 300 hurdles.
Also in the Central League:
Sokan keys Upper Darby sweep >> Jerenita Sokan spurred the Royals by winning the 100, 200 and long jump as her side downed Penncrest, 86.5-59.5, Marple Newtown, 113-32, and Haverford, 82-57.
The Fords (5-2) — who took down the Lions, 76-74, and the Tigers, 116-34 — were carried by Lindsey Scheivert, who claimed the 1,600 and 3,200.
Tara Higgins won the high jump and javelin as Penncrest topped Marple, 97-47.
Strath Haven stretches streak >> The Panthers upped their winning streak to 84 Central League meets behind the performances from Grace Forbes (winning the 1,600, 800, 4 x 400) and Dana Hubbell (100 hurdles, triple jump). They downed Garnet Valley, 97.5-52.5, Lower Merion, 117-33, and Harriton, 146-4.
The Jaguars’ Grace Zamrowski took home the high jump as her side cruised past the Rams, 141-8 and the Aces, 100-50.
Comments
Recent News
-
Top Story/ 1 hour ago
Downingtown West hands Coatesville first loss of season
CALN—It had been quite a while since Downingtown West had a win over Coatesville...
-
Spring Sports/ 1 hour ago
Seasholtz, Rongione pace Radnor to pair of wins
Keara Seasholtz clinched a district qualifying time, and Mab Rongione notched a personal best...
-
Ngaima, Gaymore lead Penn Wood to Del Val title
Madda Ngaima took home the 300-meter and 110-meter hurdles titles, and Talus Gaymore won...
-
Lees, Fahey pace Agnes Irwin
Kaitlyn Lees and Meghan Fahey had their best matches of the season to lead...
-
Kelchner among many to come through for Carroll
Jake Kelchner was one of the many players who came through in the clutch...
-
Boys Lacrosse/ 2 hours ago
Spring-Ford celebrates life of fallen family member, prevails in Pink Out game
The Spring-Ford lacrosse program knows what it’s like to lose. It suffered a profound...
-
Chi’s Van Newkirk springs surprise to win Del Val singles title
It was a good day to be an unseeded player at the Del Val...
-
Jones slugs Upper Darby past Strath Haven
There’s a reason Brooke Jones bats cleanup for Upper Darby. She showed why in...
-
Mercury Girls Track Roundup: Rose leads Pottsgrove past Phoenixville
Pottsgrove 97, Phoenixville 53 >> Mizziah Rose won three individual events to key the...
-
Mercury Boys Track Roundup: Pottsgrove outlasts Phoenixville
Pottsgrove 94, Phoenixville 56 >> Michael Ziegler and Justin Adams each won three field...
-
Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Yeagle, Spring-Ford edge Upper Perkiomen
Spring-Ford 12, Upper Perkiomen 10 >> Despite a nine-goal effort by Hope Flack, the...
-
Mercury Softball Roundup: Penjuke, Methacton strike late against Phoenixville
Methacton 3, Phoenixville 2 >> The Warriors rallied for all their runs in the...