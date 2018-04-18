Seasholtz, Rongione pace Radnor to pair of wins

Keara Seasholtz clinched a district qualifying time, and Mab Rongione notched a personal best in the pole vault as Radnor earned two victories in a Central League girls quad meet.

Seasholtz finished the 400 in 59.6, and Mab Rongione cleared 8 feet, 9 inches in the pole vault as the Raiders defeated Springfield, 113-28 and Conestoga, 104-33.

Ridley had the most impressive day with three victories: 88-62 over Radnor, 104-45 over the Pioneers and 121-28 over the Cougars. Rylee Butler took home the triple jump (30-7.75), and Brianna Foster won the 100 (13.03).

Springfield, which fell to Conestoga, 61-45, received a victory from Jordan Chisholm in the 300 hurdles.

Also in the Central League:

Sokan keys Upper Darby sweep >> Jerenita Sokan spurred the Royals by winning the 100, 200 and long jump as her side downed Penncrest, 86.5-59.5, Marple Newtown, 113-32, and Haverford, 82-57.

The Fords (5-2) — who took down the Lions, 76-74, and the Tigers, 116-34 — were carried by Lindsey Scheivert, who claimed the 1,600 and 3,200.

Tara Higgins won the high jump and javelin as Penncrest topped Marple, 97-47.

Strath Haven stretches streak >> The Panthers upped their winning streak to 84 Central League meets behind the performances from Grace Forbes (winning the 1,600, 800, 4 x 400) and Dana Hubbell (100 hurdles, triple jump). They downed Garnet Valley, 97.5-52.5, Lower Merion, 117-33, and Harriton, 146-4.

The Jaguars’ Grace Zamrowski took home the high jump as her side cruised past the Rams, 141-8 and the Aces, 100-50.