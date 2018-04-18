Max Safanov, Garrett Spillerman and Alex Weiss all cruised to straight set victories in singles play as Radnor defeated Springfield, 7-0 in a Central League clash. Ethan Lee and Luigi Giacomucci kept things going with a 6-0, 6-0 win in the No. 1 doubles match as the Raiders (6-2, 5-1) did not drop a single game on the day.
Also in the Central League:
Conestoga 7, Ridley 0 >> Dominic Heydaman took one game in the second set of the No. 2 singles match for Ridley.
In the Inter-Ac:
Haverford School 6, Episcopal Academy 1 >> Grayson Potter won a tiebreaker in the No. 3 singles match, 7-4 after rallying to take the third set, 7-6, and Mike Pilkington and Thomas Ward also pulled out the No. 3 doubles match in three sets which included a 7-2 tiebreaker after the second set for the Fords.
Chichester 3, Penn Wood 2 >> Cliff Paasewe held off John Kpankpa in the No. 1 singles match, 7-5, 6-4 and Alec Lindley hung on for a victory in the No. 3 match, 6-4, 6-4 for the Eagles. The Patriots were led by Joseph Tholley and Steven Siv, who won the No. 1 doubles match in three sets.
Comments
Recent News
-
Cost stakes claim to Conestoga’s work-in-progress attack against Strath Haven
TREDYFFRIN >> The eye gravitates toward the precise details of Conestoga’s roster — the...
-
Gavin goes for the cycle in Interboro’s rout
Emily Gavin hit for the cycle in Interboro’s 18-1 thumping of Del Val League...
-
Laylor helps Penn Wood cruise past Interboro
Tatiyana Laylor won the 100, 200 and 400 meter events to highlight Penn Wood’s...
-
Radnor blanks Springfield
Max Safanov, Garrett Spillerman and Alex Weiss all cruised to straight set victories in...
-
Barnett scores four in Interboro win
Freshman Keri Barnett led the way with four goals and an assist while sophomores...
-
Clark’s double boosts Haverford School past Episcopal
Sean Clark’s two-run double in the top of the seventh inning propelled The Haverford...
-
Baseball/ 11 hours ago
Smith dominates on mound and at the plate as W.C. East blanks Great Valley
WEST GOSHEN >> On a bitterly cold Tuesday afternoon, no one was hotter than...
-
Baseball/ 12 hours ago
Picozzi, Miles, Hamlin hit home runs, North Penn pounds Souderton
LOWER SALFORD >> The bases loaded and a steady snowfall in the top of...
-
Boys Lacrosse/ 12 hours ago
GEOGHEGAN: Henderson lacrosse boss Stankewicz reflects on 50 years on the sidelines
WEST CHESTER >> On the surface, it doesn’t sound like the most flattering nickname....
-
Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Marte, Maloney lead Spring-Ford over Merion Mercy
Spring-Ford 22, Merion Mercy 12 >> Cassie Marte and Mac Maloney combined for 10...
-
Mercury Boys Lacrosse Roundup: Methacton drops Upper Moreland, 10-3
Methacton 10, Upper Moreland 3 >> The Warriors rode an early lead to a...
-
Mercury Softball Roundup: Hurlock, Hertzler lead Boyertown over Methacton
Boyertown 5, Methacton 3 >> April Hurlock went 3-for-4 with a double, two triples...