Radnor blanks Springfield

Max Safanov, Garrett Spillerman and Alex Weiss all cruised to straight set victories in singles play as Radnor defeated Springfield, 7-0 in a Central League clash. Ethan Lee and Luigi Giacomucci kept things going with a 6-0, 6-0 win in the No. 1 doubles match as the Raiders (6-2, 5-1) did not drop a single game on the day.

Also in the Central League:

Conestoga 7, Ridley 0 >> Dominic Heydaman took one game in the second set of the No. 2 singles match for Ridley.

In the Inter-Ac:

Haverford School 6, Episcopal Academy 1 >> Grayson Potter won a tiebreaker in the No. 3 singles match, 7-4 after rallying to take the third set, 7-6, and Mike Pilkington and Thomas Ward also pulled out the No. 3 doubles match in three sets which included a 7-2 tiebreaker after the second set for the Fords.

Chichester 3, Penn Wood 2 >> Cliff Paasewe held off John Kpankpa in the No. 1 singles match, 7-5, 6-4 and Alec Lindley hung on for a victory in the No. 3 match, 6-4, 6-4 for the Eagles. The Patriots were led by Joseph Tholley and Steven Siv, who won the No. 1 doubles match in three sets.