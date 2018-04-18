Ngaima, Gaymore lead Penn Wood to Del Val title

Madda Ngaima took home the 300-meter and 110-meter hurdles titles, and Talus Gaymore won top honors in the 1,600 and 800 as Penn Wood picked up two victories in a Del-Val League boys track and field quad meet en route the league title.

Ngaima won the 300 hurdles in a time of 40.9, and Gaymore’s victory in the 800 was in 2:04.1. The Patriots defeated Interboro, 86-54, and Glen Mills, 97-42.

The Bucs fell to the Bulls, 73-72, but Tadhjae Jordon-Gordon won four events (100, long, triple and high jump).

Also in the Del-Val:

Chichester leaps to two wins >> Domonik Brown won the 100, 200 and triple jump, while DaQuan Granberry claimed the 1,600 and high jump as the Eagles defeated the Knights, 124-16 and downed the Clippers, 83-62.

Chester, who upended Academy Park, 104.5-11.5, were led by Malachi Langley, who won the 300 hurdles and 400 as well as part of the 4 x 100 and 4 x 400.

In the Central League:

Ridley sweeps three>> Radnor secured two victories, a 126-20 win over Conestoga and a 99-43 triumph over Springfield. The Raiders were paced by Luke O’Malley (400) and Ethan Zeh (800).

Ridley led the way with three victories: 123-19 over the Pioneers, 86-64 over Radnor and 89-55 over the Cougars. Zack Forney chipped in a win in the 3,200.

Springfield, which defeated Conestoga, 62-55, received two victories from Owen Galligan in the shot put and discus.

Haverford romps times three >> Canaan Curry won the 300 hurdles in 41.2 and 100 hurdles in 16.1 as Haverford won decisively over Marple Newtown, 112-38, and Upper Darby, 115-33, and edged Penncrest, 76-74.

Mason Quinn took top honors in the high jump as the Tigers (2-5, 2-5) beat the Royals, 85.5-64.5. The Lions secured wins over the Tigers, 121-30 and Royals, 111-39 behind Matt Arndt, who scored victories in the shot put and discus.