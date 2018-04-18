Mercury Softball Roundup: Penjuke, Methacton strike late against Phoenixville

Methacton 3, Phoenixville 2 >> The Warriors rallied for all their runs in the bottom of the seventh before Abby Penjuke’s RBI single won it for Methacton.

Penjuke, Aubrey Seal and Sam Weil-Kasper had two-hit games for the Warriors while Caroline Pellicano got the pitching win.

Phoenixville, which scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings, had RBI hits by Melissa Cappelli and Katherine Rutledge while pitcher Kendall Brown and Lauren Mull each doubled.

Upper Perkiomen 5, Boyertown 0 >> Taylor Lindsay pitched a three-hitter, and the Indians made an early lead hold up for victory over the Bears in their PAC divisional crossover game.

Lindsay yielded just a pair of walks against six strikeouts in her complete-game outing. Karlee Fretz, Alyssa Sullivan and Kelsey Bernhart drove in UP runs while Caitlin Keenan had two of Boyertown’s hits.

Owen J. Roberts 12, Pottsgrove 2 >> Scoring seven runs in their first two at-bats, the Wildcats rolled to victory over the Falcons in their PAC divisional crossover game.

Jordan Sylvia and Madison Twaddell each drove in pairs of runs for Owen J, which got a combined five-hit pitching effort from Sam Walsh (one hit in two innings) and Ally Maupay. Kira Livezey and Olivia Klaptosky drove in Pottsgrove’s runs.

Perkiomen Valley 10, Upper Merion 3 >> Jess Oltman threw a three-hit shutout to key the Vikings’ PAC divisional crossover victory over the Vikings.

Jordan Sell and Kasey Souder led the hitting attack with three hits apiece. Taylor Hamm and Souder each had three RBI.

Spring-Ford 6, Pope John Paul II 1 >> With Ashley DellaGuardia and Julia Heine sparking the bats, the Rams rode late-inning run production to victory over the Golden Panthers in their PAC divisional crossover game.

DellaGuardia and Heine each drove in pairs of runs for a Spring-Ford unit that plated four in the fourth and two more in the fifth. Sam Lindsay threw four innings of four-hit ball before Brianna Peck came on to work one-hit shutout relief over the final three.

Norristown 13, Pottstown 12 >> In a game that featured a combined 20 hits and 23 walks, the Eagles pulled out the PAC crossover win.

Mya Humphries was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, a run scored and two RBI while Margo Johnson finished with two doubles and two RBI. Erin Morse got the win for Norristown, pitching into the seventh inning.

Daniel Boone 5, Gov. Mifflin 1 >> Caitlin McCrone drove in three runs to key the Blazers’ Berks Conference victory over the Mustangs.

Taylor Henderson got the complete-game pitching decision for Boone, recording five strikeouts and limiting Mifflin to a pair of hits.

Perkiomen School 29, Barrack Hebrew 14 >> In a high-scoring Tri-County League affair, the Panthers put up 11 runs in the third on the way to a mercy-rule victory.

Ally Brauchle and Abbey Glavin each had three hits for Perkiomen, which got two homers and six RBI from Lena Felix and five from Frances Del Toro. The Panthers’ big-run inning expanded their 17-14 lead.