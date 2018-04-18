Mercury Girls Track Roundup: Rose leads Pottsgrove past Phoenixville

Pottsgrove 97, Phoenixville 53 >> Mizziah Rose won three individual events to key the Falcons’ PAC Frontier Division victory over the Phantoms.
Rose took the 100 (13.04), the high jump (5-3) and the triple jump (37-1) for a Pottsgrove unit that got another pair of firsts from Hannah Phillips in the 800 (2:47.11) and 1,600 (6:01.84). Phoenixville was headed by Riley Kappenstein’s firsts in the discus (98-1) and javelin (116-0).
Pope John Paul II 91, Upper Perkiomen 57 >> Kayleigh Durning, LeeAnn Markwalter and Taylor Sottong each won two individual events to stand out for the Indians in their PAC Frontier Division meet with the Golden Panthers.
Durning swept the 100 low and 300 intermediate hurdles, Markwalter led the way in the 800 and 1,600 and Sottong headed the long jump and triple jump.
