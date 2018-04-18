Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Yeagle, Spring-Ford edge Upper Perkiomen

Spring-Ford 12, Upper Perkiomen 10 >> Despite a nine-goal effort by Hope Flack, the Indians were outscored by the Rams in their PAC divisional crossover game.

Liv Yeagle had five goals and two assists for Spring-Ford, which was keyed by the eight-save goaltending of Amelia Keller. Alyse Thompson also had eight saves for UP.

Boyertown 15, Pottsgrove 3 >> Amanda Diachynsky led ten different scorers with three goals and three assists as the Bears topped the Falcons in their PAC divisional crossover game.

Jennifer O’Connor, Liz Tamasitis and Erin Gilbert each scored twice for Boyertown (7-3). Emily Williams had two goals for Pottsgrove.