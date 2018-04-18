Mercury Boys Track Roundup: Pottsgrove outlasts Phoenixville

Pottsgrove 94, Phoenixville 56 >> Michael Ziegler and Justin Adams each won three field events to highlight the Falcons’ showing in their PAC Frontier Division meet with the Phantoms.

Ziegler swept the jumps, winning the high (6-0), long (20-1 1/2) and triple (42-8 1/2) while Adams did the same in the throws, taking the shot put (46-0), discus (128-9) and javelin (12-19). Bryce Hampton led the way on the track with his firsts in the 1,600 (5:03.64) and 3,200 (11:29.12).

Upper Perkiomen 80, Pope John Paul II 69 >> Ethan Markwalter and Tyrese Reid each won two individual events to lead the Indians to victory over the Golden Panthers in their PAC Frontier Division meet. Markwalter completed a sweep of the 110 high and 300 intermediate hurdles, with Reid taking the 400 and long jump. Nick Galbraith’s firsts in the shot put and discus led the way for PJP.