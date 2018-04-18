Mercury Baseball Roundup: Guzman, Upper Perk rally to drop Pottstown

It came down to the wire Wednesday, but the Upper Perkiomen baseball team used a dramatic walk-off double in the seventh inning to seal a 4-3 victory over Pottstown.

The Indians trailed 3-2 in the bottom of the final frame when Robert Guzman doubled on a 1-2 count, plating two runs.

Guzman was on the mound for UP where he went 4-2/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits, striking out eight and walking one.

David Kilroy, Trey Livingstone, and Justin Wornham all managed multiple hits for Upper Perk. Kilroy went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Tribe in hits.

Josiah Wiggins led Pottstown with two hits.

Phoenixville 4, Upper Merion 0 >> Kevin Cushing continued his blazing start to the season with a three-hit shutout against the Vikings.

A week after throwing a no-hitter against Perk Valley, Cushing struck out seven and walked only one in the complete-game effort. Nick Opalkowski and Will Trianosky each finished 2-for-3 with a run scored at the top of the lineup while Dylan Clark was 3-for-3. Upper Merion starter Michael Hutchinson pitched six innings and was tagged for four runs (two earned) on 11 hits.

Pope John Paul II 13, Pottsgrove 0 >> Brett Leighton and Sean Sutterby combined on a two-hitter, and the Golden Panthers banged out 14 hits as they brought the mercy rule into play in their PAC Frontier Division game with the Falcons.

Leighton (two) and Sutterby had a combined three strikeouts against no walks for PJP, which got itself started with a five-run second. Mike Kelly (2-for-3) drove in three runs while C.J. McCafferty, Jake Undercuffler and Ryan O’Neal each had two RBI.

Boyertown 10, Norristown 1 >> Drew Hartman and Evan Crowe combined their mound skills to limit the Eagles to two hits in the Bears’ PAC Liberty Division victory.

Hartman racked up six strikeouts in the course of his five-inning stint, with Crowe adding two frames of no-hit relief. Mike Martin (2-for-3) had a three-RBI day for Boyertown while Austyn Levengood and Mitchell Peers (2-fodr-3) each drove in two more runs.

Gov. Mifflin 3, Daniel Boone 0 >> Mustang pitcher Joe Adametz struck out nine, allowing just two hits and one walk and no runners to get past first base in a complete-game victory over the Blazers.

Mifflin got all its runs in the first inning, Justin DelVecchio singling in two before a third scored on an error. Brett Goodrich took the pitching loss for Boone, allowing eight hits and three runs while striking out two and walking one in six frames. Matt Stevens and Tim Richard each collected one hit for the Blazers.

Perkiomen School 15, Barrack Hebrew 0 >> Jayden Kemp’s grand slam in the first got the Panthers rolling toward a one-sided Tri-County League victory over Barrack Hebrew.

Perkiomen collected a total of seven extra-base hits, among them triples by Sam Glavin, Jeremy Amaro, Zach Smith and Carlos Torres (double). On the mound, David and Zach Smith combined for a two-hitter, each fanning two in the course of the three-inning game.