Connect with us

Spring Sports

Lees, Fahey pace Agnes Irwin

Kaitlyn Lees and Meghan Fahey had their best matches of the season to lead Agnes Irwin to a 213-265 Inter-Ac League victory over Springside Chestnut Hill.

Lees fired an even-par 35 at Philadelphia County Club, while Fahey carded a 4-over par 39.

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

More in Spring Sports