Laylor helps Penn Wood cruise past Interboro

Tatiyana Laylor won the 100, 200 and 400 meter events to highlight Penn Wood’s 101-35 Del Val League decision over Interboro.
Fanta Konde claimed first place in the 300 hurdles and triple jump for the Patriots. Kelly Connor bested the competition in the discus and javelin for Interboro. Jill Barrett took top honors in the 3,200 run and Tracey Enders won the long jump.
