Kelchner among many to come through for Carroll

Jake Kelchner was one of the many players who came through in the clutch for Archbishop Carroll in an 8-5 Catholic League victory over Roman Catholic.

Kelchner scored what proved to be the winning run as the Patriots tallied twice in the top of the sixth inning and tripled home an insurance run in a two-run outburst in the seventh.

Trent Pierce singled in Cole Chesnet in the sixth inning to give Carroll the lead for good. After Kelchner tripled home Tyler Kehoe, Owen Evans brought home Kelchner on a single for the final run. Kehoe allowed one earned run and fanned nine in 4 2/3 innings to get the win for the Patriots (7-1, 4-0 Catholic League).

Archbishop Wood 5, Cardinal O’Hara 0 >> Jim Beaky’s leadoff double in the bottom of the first inning was the only hit for the Lions (6-3, 4-2).

Jack Colyar took over after that and struck out eight, walked one and hit a batter for Wood. Robbie Bailey pitched in with a home run.

In the Central League:

Marple Newtown 4, Conestoga 0 >> Luke Zimmerman had to settle for a one-hitter when Ryan Buck laced a single with one out in the seventh inning. Zimmerman fanned seven, walked two and drove in two runs for the undefeated Tigers (9-0, 7-0). Alden Mathes added two hits and two runs scored.

Ridley 3, Springfield 2 >> Ryan Meyer and Christian Gallo drove in one run each in the seventh inning as the Green Raiders rallied to beat the Cougars.

Meyer drove in Ryan Adelsburg to tie it, and Gallo knocked in Meyer for the win. Meyer finished with three hits, and T.J. McNeely also had an RBI for the Green Raiders.

Vaughn Casey and Cameron Thorpe had two hits and one RBI apiece for Springfield.

Strath Haven 16, Upper Darby 1 >> The Panthers invoked the mercy rule after three innings thanks in large part to Johnny Francis (2-for-2, six RBIs, two runs scored), Anthony Viggiano (2-for-4, three RBIs, two runs scored), Luke Mutz (2-for-3, two RBIs, two runs scored) and Koll Peichel (2-for-2, two RBIs, two runs scored).

Harriton 6, Haverford 0 >> Jack Kochanowicz and Marshall Worth teamed up on a three-hit shutout. Kochanowicz fanned 10 in 5 2/3 innings to get the win. Pierce Hagg led the Harriton offense with two RBIs.

Lower Merion 7, Penncrest 5 >> Jake Stoller’s two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning put the Aces up for good. Lower Merion scored six times to erase a 5-1 deficit.

Caleb Mahalik paced Penncrest with two hits and two RBIs.

Radnor 4, Garnet Valley 1 >> The Raiders scored once in the top of the sixth inning and twice in the top of the seventh to win it. Nick Camposano, Sean Mullarkey and Ben Karnavas drove in one run each. Patrick Lofton scattered six hits and fanned six in seven innings to get the win.

Nick Weisendanger collected one hit and one run scored for Garnet Valley.

In the Del Val League:

Academy Park 12, Chester 1 >> Hunter Dorman came up big for the Knights (3-4, 3-3) with three hits, three runs scored and two RBIs. Freshman Eric Beecham added two hits and two RBIs. And Matt Thomas fanned five in four innings to get the win.

In the Ches-Mont League:

Avon Grove 12, Sun Valley 5 >> Ryan Kester was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Vanguards. Evan Fooks slugged a two-run homer, and Nick Wright was 3-for-3 with a sacrifice fly.

In the Bicentennial League:

Phil-Mont Christian 16, Christian Academy 14 >> Ming Song went 3-for-4 and knocked in two runs, and Grant Carmer and Andrew Brinkworth ripped RBIs doubles for the Crusaders (0-6, 0-6).