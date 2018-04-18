Jones slugs Upper Darby past Strath Haven

There’s a reason Brooke Jones bats cleanup for Upper Darby. She showed why in a 9-1 Central League softball victory over Strath Haven.
Jones was 2-for-4 including a homer, drove in two runs and scored twice.
Rylee Shanahan, Jess Liberio and Amanda Dawson added two hits and one RBIs apiece.
Penncrest 13, Lower Merion 1 >> Julia Eckels enjoyed a perfect day at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a double, home run, six RBIs and two runs scored. Holly Werner added two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Maya Hartman and Colette Ernst allowed two hits each from the circle.
Haverford 11, Harriton 0 >> Annabelle Donato and Hannah Hermanssen combined on a three-hit shutout. Morgan Marchesani (three RBIs) and Ali Murphy (2-for-3, two runs) paced the offense.
Conestoga 10, Marple Newtown 5 >> The Pioneers scored three times in the fifth inning and added five runs in the top of the seventh.
Brianna Clark, Rachel Cowley and Abby Leyden and two hits and one RBI each for the Tigers.
In the Del Val League:
Chichester 15, Penn Wood 0 >> Ava Franz knocked in four runs, and Hayley Larrabee allowed just one hit in three innings to pace the Eagles (4-4, 3-1).
In the Ches-Mont League:
Avon Grove 4, Sun Valley 0 >> The Vanguards outhit the Devils, 6-5, but could not push any runs across the plate. Madison Koons had two hits for Sun Valley, and Maddie Gutowiecz allowed two earned runs and also had a double.
In the Bicentennial League: :
Christian Academy 16, Morrisville 0 >> Gen Kozub hurled a one-hit shutout with five strikeouts and also ripped a triple, drove in three runs and stole three bases. Grace Gormley added three hits, four runs scored, one RBI and two steals. Oksana Spect contributed two hits and two RBIs.
In nonleague action:
Archbishop Carroll 6, Penn Charter 5 >> Julia DiSands singled home Mary Clare Boyle in the bottom of the ninth inning to win it for the Patriots. DiSands turned a double play in the top of the seventh inning to send the game into extras.
DiSands, Boyle, her sister Erin, and Erin Gibbons finished with two hits each. Catcher Casey Maloney slugged a home run.
