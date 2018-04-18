Gavin goes for the cycle in Interboro’s rout

Emily Gavin hit for the cycle in Interboro’s 18-1 thumping of Del Val League rival Academy Park.

Gavin was 4-for-4 with four runs scored. Sam Bellano added a home run and three RBIs, while Kate Patton was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

All-Delco pitcher Bridget Bailey struck out 11.

In the Central League:

Upper Darby 5, Marple Newtown 4 >> Brooke Jones keeps racking up the clutch hits for the Royals. Her single in the bottom of the seventh gave the Royals a walk-off victory. Jones was 3-for-4 with a double and a triple. Amanda Dawson was 2-for-3 and scored the winning run.

Ridley 7, Springfield 0 >> Anna Torrens did it all for the Green Raiders. She pitched a shutout with nine punchouts and helped her cause with a single, double and triple. Abby McCoy supplied a bases-clearing double in the fifth and had a single and three RBIs. Morgan Chapman contributed a single and a two-run homer for Ridley.

Penncrest 6, Garnet Valley 3 >> The Lions scored four runs in the top of the seventh to stun the host Jaguars. Julia Eckels knocked in the tying run and Melody Gleason delivered the go-ahead hit. Emma Stauffer added a pair of insurance RBIs. Eckles and Gleason finished with two hits apiece.

In the Bicentennial League:

Delco Christian 12, Phil-Mont Christian 2 >> Erin Mulholland enjoyed a big day at the plate, finishing 4-for-4 with a two-run homer and a pair of doubles. She also stole three bags for the Knights (3-4, 2-4).

Abbi Heacock went yard and pitched a three-hit complete game with six strikeouts and zero walks.

Calvary Christian 1, Christian Academy 0 >> Gen Kozub was a tough-luck losing pitcher as she scattered three hits and struck out three. Kozub and Oksana Specht each collected two hits for the Crusaders.

In the Ches-Mont:

Sun Valley 13, Rustin 9 >> Carly Williams was 2-for-2 with a double and four RBIs, Haley Lipka finished 3-for-4 with a homer, three ribbies and four runs to pace the Vanguards.

In the Catholic League:

Bonner & Prendergast 21, West Catholic 0 >> Kaitlyn Martin and Kaitlyn Monaghan each notched three RBIs and Allison Martin was the winning pitcher.

Lansdale Catholic 6, Hallahan 0 >> Hallahan ace and Sharon Hill native Maddy McBride logged 13 strikeouts in the loss.

In the Inter-Ac League:

Notre Dame 12, Agnes Irwin 3 >> Irish pitcher Grace Jackson struck out all nine hitters she faced. Jackson had two hits and scored two runs from the leadoff spot. Bianca Rosato slugged a triple for Notre Dame. Lily Zelov cranked a three-run homer for Agnes Irwin.

Episcopal Academy 11, Germantown Academy 1 >> Grace Smith went 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs in support of winning pitcher Emma Tansky.