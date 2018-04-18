Chi’s Van Newkirk springs surprise to win Del Val singles title

It was a good day to be an unseeded player at the Del Val League singles tournament.

Unseeded Ricky Van Newkirk of Chichester topped unseeded Kosovar Cocaj from Academy Park, 7-6, (7-4), 4-6, 6-3, to win the individual title Wednesday at Chester Park.

Van Newkirk upset third-seeded Jonny Luera of Glen Mills in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 7-5, then stunned second-seeded Mel Schoolfield of Academy Park, 6-1, 6-0, to get to the finals.

Cocaj scored the biggest upset in the quarterfinals when he defeated top-seeded Cliff Paasewe of Chichester, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2. He followed that with a 7-5, 6-3 triumph over Penn Wood’s John Kpankpa in the semis. Both Van Newkirk and Cocaj advance to the District 1 tournament next week.

Schoolfield beat Kpanka, 6-3, 6-0 in the consolation match.

In the Catholic League:

Cardinal O’Hara 4, Archbishop Wood 1 >> Owen Sheehan and Kevin Calamita, and Eric Lee and Ryan Henderson did not lose a game at doubles for the Lions.

In the Central League

Lower Merion 7, Haverford High 0 >> Sean Attaberry and Justin Minerva swept first and second singles without losing a game.

In the Ches-Mont League:

Bishop Shanahan 7, Sun Valley 0 >> Ryan Connors, Justin Amrein and Ben Schmidt swept the singles in straight sets to lead the Eagles.