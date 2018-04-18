Barnett scores four in Interboro win

Freshman Keri Barnett led the way with four goals and an assist while sophomores Marissa Mullan and Morgan Reed chipped in three goals apiece as Interboro rolled to a 16-6 victory over Academy Park in a Del Val League girls lacrosse match.
Senior Paige Dorwart also added a hat trick while three other players had a goal for the Bucs.
Despite the loss, Riley Street tallied four goals including the 100th of her career and is two shy of tying Gabby Lee’s school record of 104. Goalie Taeja Chambers-Jackson had 22 saves for the Knights.
In the Catholic League:
Archbishop Carroll 16, Little Flower 4 >> Amber Germer exploded for three goals and three assists and Liza Dellarata added a goal and two assists for the Patriots, who led 10-1 at halftime.
In the Central League:
Springfield 16, Upper Darby 3 >> Amanda Biehl and Julie Shickling both had a hat trick while four players had two goals apiece including Bria Hempfield who also had two assists for the Cougars (7-2).
Maggie Flemings had a pair of goals and Lauren Stokes added one of her own for the Royals (0-7).
Radnor 13, Harriton 6 >> Ellie Mueller scored half of the Raiders goals with six, Cate Cox had four assists and Julie Rigolizzo had a hat trick. Goaltender Phoebe Proctor made eight saves.
Greta Stahl paced the Rams with four goals.
Garnet Valley 15, Ridley 1 >> Regan Nealon netted a hat trick, Kara Nealon had two goals and two assists and Caroline Carruthers tallied two assists for the Jaguars, who led 14-0 at the break.
Conestoga 15, Strath Haven 6 >> Sophie Haase and Gillian Brennan each scored a pair of goals as teammate Margot Hotham and Paige Gillespie chipped in one goal apiece for the Panthers.
Lindsay Costikyan had four goals and three Pioneers scored two goals each including Nia Scott.
In the Bicentennial League:
Jenkintown 17, Delco Christian 2 >> Monica Lebaudy scored a goal in the second half and was credit with an assist on Alison Levis’ strike for the Knights.
Comments
Recent News
-
Cost stakes claim to Conestoga’s work-in-progress attack against Strath Haven
TREDYFFRIN >> The eye gravitates toward the precise details of Conestoga’s roster — the...
-
Gavin goes for the cycle in Interboro’s rout
Emily Gavin hit for the cycle in Interboro’s 18-1 thumping of Del Val League...
-
Laylor helps Penn Wood cruise past Interboro
Tatiyana Laylor won the 100, 200 and 400 meter events to highlight Penn Wood’s...
-
Radnor blanks Springfield
Max Safanov, Garrett Spillerman and Alex Weiss all cruised to straight set victories in...
-
Barnett scores four in Interboro win
Freshman Keri Barnett led the way with four goals and an assist while sophomores...
-
Clark’s double boosts Haverford School past Episcopal
Sean Clark’s two-run double in the top of the seventh inning propelled The Haverford...
-
Baseball/ 11 hours ago
Smith dominates on mound and at the plate as W.C. East blanks Great Valley
WEST GOSHEN >> On a bitterly cold Tuesday afternoon, no one was hotter than...
-
Baseball/ 12 hours ago
Picozzi, Miles, Hamlin hit home runs, North Penn pounds Souderton
LOWER SALFORD >> The bases loaded and a steady snowfall in the top of...
-
Boys Lacrosse/ 12 hours ago
GEOGHEGAN: Henderson lacrosse boss Stankewicz reflects on 50 years on the sidelines
WEST CHESTER >> On the surface, it doesn’t sound like the most flattering nickname....
-
Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Marte, Maloney lead Spring-Ford over Merion Mercy
Spring-Ford 22, Merion Mercy 12 >> Cassie Marte and Mac Maloney combined for 10...
-
Mercury Boys Lacrosse Roundup: Methacton drops Upper Moreland, 10-3
Methacton 10, Upper Moreland 3 >> The Warriors rode an early lead to a...
-
Mercury Softball Roundup: Hurlock, Hertzler lead Boyertown over Methacton
Boyertown 5, Methacton 3 >> April Hurlock went 3-for-4 with a double, two triples...