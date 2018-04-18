Barnett scores four in Interboro win

Freshman Keri Barnett led the way with four goals and an assist while sophomores Marissa Mullan and Morgan Reed chipped in three goals apiece as Interboro rolled to a 16-6 victory over Academy Park in a Del Val League girls lacrosse match.

Senior Paige Dorwart also added a hat trick while three other players had a goal for the Bucs.

Despite the loss, Riley Street tallied four goals including the 100th of her career and is two shy of tying Gabby Lee’s school record of 104. Goalie Taeja Chambers-Jackson had 22 saves for the Knights.

In the Catholic League:

Archbishop Carroll 16, Little Flower 4 >> Amber Germer exploded for three goals and three assists and Liza Dellarata added a goal and two assists for the Patriots, who led 10-1 at halftime.

In the Central League:

Springfield 16, Upper Darby 3 >> Amanda Biehl and Julie Shickling both had a hat trick while four players had two goals apiece including Bria Hempfield who also had two assists for the Cougars (7-2).

Maggie Flemings had a pair of goals and Lauren Stokes added one of her own for the Royals (0-7).

Radnor 13, Harriton 6 >> Ellie Mueller scored half of the Raiders goals with six, Cate Cox had four assists and Julie Rigolizzo had a hat trick. Goaltender Phoebe Proctor made eight saves.

Greta Stahl paced the Rams with four goals.

Garnet Valley 15, Ridley 1 >> Regan Nealon netted a hat trick, Kara Nealon had two goals and two assists and Caroline Carruthers tallied two assists for the Jaguars, who led 14-0 at the break.

Conestoga 15, Strath Haven 6 >> Sophie Haase and Gillian Brennan each scored a pair of goals as teammate Margot Hotham and Paige Gillespie chipped in one goal apiece for the Panthers.

Lindsay Costikyan had four goals and three Pioneers scored two goals each including Nia Scott.

In the Bicentennial League:

Jenkintown 17, Delco Christian 2 >> Monica Lebaudy scored a goal in the second half and was credit with an assist on Alison Levis’ strike for the Knights.