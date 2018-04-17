Wissahickon’s Eddie Fortescue balances basketball and baseball

CONSHOHOCKEN >> Wissahickon junior Eddie Fortescue is like the Energizer Bunny.
He just keeps going and going and going.
Forstescue starts for Trojans baseball team and played in three of the Keystone Blazers Red’s four games in the 58th Annual Albert C. Donofrio Classic at the Fellowship House of Conshohocken over the last couple weeks.
“Pretty packed,” Fortescue said of his schedule after scoring four points in a 124-87 loss to Raw Sports in the semifinals Monday night. “I always try to do everything I can with basketball because basketball is my number one passion and it’s what I’m going to try to do in college and everything. I literally came from (baseball) practice — it was 3:30 to 4:30, went home for a little bit, came here. My schedule is just crazy.”
Even though the Donofrio run is over for the Keystone Blazers, Fortescue’s schedule isn’t getting easier. He’ll continue balancing baseball and basketball. This weekend the Blazers are heading to Pittsburgh for a tournament.
The basketball grind will continue even after baseball ends. He’ll play with the Blazers throughout the summer to get ready for his senior year.
Balancing multiple sports is nothing new to the junior. He played for Wiss’ soccer team in the fall while serving as the football team’s kicker.
“It’s just back-to-back,” Fortescue said. “Right after school I have practice for school, then I have another something.”
The Blazers beat Team Hardnett, the L&L Running Rebels and Don-Len before falling to Raw Sports in the semifinals.
“It’s a great tournament,” Fortescue said. “Great competition. It gets everyone better. It gets me better. Just playing in it gets me better. Great opportunity.”
Fortescue was one of Wissahickon’s top scorers this season as the Trojans made a run to the District 1 Class-5A semifinals. With Max Rapoport and Zach Reiner graduating later this spring, Fortescue will be the team’s leader in 2019.
Other locals
Plymouth Whitemarsh junior Naheem McLeod scored 16 points for the Keystone Blazers.
Abington junior Eric Dixon totaled 30 points in We R 1’s 105-80 semifinal loss to LVBR Monday. In his final game before announcing his college decision, the left-hander showed off his versatile skill-set — scoring on step-back jumpers, soft layups and bullying his way to the glass.
La Salle senior Sean Simon was held scoreless for We R 1. The sharp-shooter couldn’t find his rhythm from three-point range, but did help his team with his defense, passing and rebounding.
The Hill School senior Chase Audige was the star of the night. The guard scored 40 points to carry LVBR to Tuesday’s championship game. He only attempted two free throws — making both — while sinking 16 field goals. He threw down a couple highlight reel dunks and hit six three-pointers — including a buzzer-beater before halftime to give his side a 55-47 lead.
