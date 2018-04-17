Spring-Ford’s TJ Pergine signs on with Slippery Rock

Name: TJ Pergine
High School: Spring-Ford
College Selection: Slippery Rock University
Sport: Football
Position: Quarterback
Anticipated Major: Sports Medicine/Sports Management
Parents: John and Chrissy Pergine
Major Athletic Honors:
2016/2017 Varsity Letter Recipient
All PAC Honors
All Mercury Honors 2nd Team
Records: Career QB Rating 173.5; Most passing yards in a season 2279; Most TD passes in a season – 27
STATS: 2279 Passing yards, 27 Passing TDs, 2 Rushing TDs, 60% completion percentage.
2017/2018 Varsity Letter Recipient
All-PAC 1st team offense
All-Liberty Honors
All-Mercury Honors
Mr. PA Football Nominee
Ranked 6th in PA by Penn Preps
Won Mini Maxwell Award
Player of the Year
MVP of the PAC
Stats: 2100 passing yards, 20 TD passes, 500 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs
Career Stats:
Passing Yards 3rd (4374)
QB Rating 2nd (147.4)
Most Yards passed in a season 1st (2279)
Touchdowns passes thrown 2nd (47)
Academic/Community Service: Honor Roll; Volunteer for Random Acts of Kindness, Spring-Ford Youth Football, Lower Providence Little League; Umpire for Upper Providence Little League.
