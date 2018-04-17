Spring-Ford’s TJ Pergine signs on with Slippery Rock

Name: TJ Pergine

High School: Spring-Ford

College Selection: Slippery Rock University

Sport: Football

Position: Quarterback

Anticipated Major: Sports Medicine/Sports Management

Parents: John and Chrissy Pergine

Major Athletic Honors:

2016/2017 Varsity Letter Recipient

All PAC Honors

All Mercury Honors 2nd Team

Records: Career QB Rating 173.5; Most passing yards in a season 2279; Most TD passes in a season – 27

STATS: 2279 Passing yards, 27 Passing TDs, 2 Rushing TDs, 60% completion percentage.

2017/2018 Varsity Letter Recipient

All-PAC 1st team offense

All-Liberty Honors

All-Mercury Honors

Mr. PA Football Nominee

Ranked 6th in PA by Penn Preps

Won Mini Maxwell Award

Player of the Year

MVP of the PAC

Stats: 2100 passing yards, 20 TD passes, 500 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs

Career Stats:

Passing Yards 3rd (4374)

QB Rating 2nd (147.4)

Most Yards passed in a season 1st (2279)

Touchdowns passes thrown 2nd (47)

Academic/Community Service: Honor Roll; Volunteer for Random Acts of Kindness, Spring-Ford Youth Football, Lower Providence Little League; Umpire for Upper Providence Little League.