Spring-Ford’s Noah Silva signs with Shippensburg University

Name: Noah Silva
High School: Spring-Ford
College Selection: Shippensburg University
Sport: Football
Position: Offensive Lineman
Anticipated Major: Exploratory Sciences
Major Athletic Honors: Three-year varsity letter recipient; 2017: All-PAC Liberty Division/Mercury All-Area Offensive Lineman; Eastern PA Football.com Honorable Mention Offensive Lineman; Wall of Fame Nominee; Invited to play in All-American Bowl, East/West Game. Racked up 7,500 yards of offense while starting. 2016: All-PAC/All-Area Offensive Lineman.
Academic/Community Service: Plymouth Township Police Department Cop Camp; Camp Counselor; Spring-Ford Resiliency Group (2015-2017); Life Skills Leadership Conference (2015-2016); Random Acts of Kindness (2017).
