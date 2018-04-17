Connect with us

Fall Sports

Spring-Ford’s Noah Silva signs with Shippensburg University

Name: Noah Silva

High School: Spring-Ford

College Selection: Shippensburg University

Sport: Football

Position: Offensive Lineman

Anticipated Major: Exploratory Sciences

Major Athletic Honors: Three-year varsity letter recipient; 2017: All-PAC Liberty Division/Mercury All-Area Offensive Lineman; Eastern PA Football.com Honorable Mention Offensive Lineman; Wall of Fame Nominee; Invited to play in All-American Bowl, East/West Game. Racked up 7,500 yards of offense while starting. 2016: All-PAC/All-Area Offensive Lineman.

Academic/Community Service: Plymouth Township Police Department Cop Camp; Camp Counselor; Spring-Ford Resiliency Group (2015-2017); Life Skills Leadership Conference (2015-2016); Random Acts of Kindness (2017).

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

More in Fall Sports