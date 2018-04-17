Connect with us

Fall Sports

Spring-Ford’s Justin DeFrancesco selects Ursinus College

Name: Justin DeFrancesco

High School: Spring-Ford

College Selection: Ursinus College

Sport: Football

Position: Running back

Major Athletic Honors: Football: Two-time varsity letter recipient; 2017 Team Captain, Touchdown Club Award Recipient, First Team All-PAC/All-Area selection. 2016 Second Team All-PAC/All-Area. Track: Three-time varsity letter recipient, Second place 4×100 PAC Championships.

Academic/Community Service: Honor Roll, Volunteer at Spring-Ford Youth Football Camp, Volunteer at Royersford Library, Works at Nike Factory Outlet.

