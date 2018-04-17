Mercury Softball Roundup: Hurlock, Hertzler lead Boyertown over Methacton

Boyertown 5, Methacton 3 >> April Hurlock went 3-for-4 with a double, two triples an RBI and a run scored, and Kylie Hertzler added a home run for the Bears, whose two-run ninth was the difference in their PAC Liberty Division game with the Warriors.

Phoenixville 11, Conestoga 4 >> The Phantoms’ seven-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning proved the difference in this non-conference matchup.

Aubrie Breisblatt finished 2-for-5 with a solo home run, three runs scored and two RBI out of the leadoff spot while Melissa Cappelli (run scored, two RBI) and Katherine Rutledge (RBI) each finished with three hits. Kendall Brown was strong in the circle where she pitched all seven innings and held Conestoga to six hits.

Central Bucks South 6, Perkiomen Valley 5 >> The Vikings suffered a non-conference loss against the Titans despite a monster day from Jordan Sell.

Sell finished 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three RBI. Kara Fusco also hit a homer for Perk Valley. Lex Ortman was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored out of the leadoff spot for C.B. South.

Renaissance Academy 15, West-Mont Christian 0 >> The Wings were routed by Renaissance in their Tri-County League matchup.