Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Marte, Maloney lead Spring-Ford over Merion Mercy

Spring-Ford 22, Merion Mercy 12 >> Cassie Marte and Mac Maloney combined for 10 goals scored during the Rams’ non-conference win over the Golden Bears.

Marte scored six times and Maloney added four while two-goal outings were credited to Katie Metzler, Lauren Constantine, Michaela Haney, Liv Yeagle and Jordan Nitto. Natalie Wechter and Erin Connelly rounded out the scoring with solo tallies for Spring-Ford while Amelia Keller made eight saves. Arianna Lavelle paced Merion with six goals.

Methacton 15, Pottstown 4 >> With Mia Sheldon figuring on seven of their goals, the Warriors rolled over the Trojans in their PAC divisional crossover game.

Sheldon scored twice and assisted five times on Methacton’s bounty of goals — Julia Byrne getting four, and Sydney Tornetta (two assists) and Liz Chipman each getting three. Ebony Reddick netted a hat trick for Pottstown, whose other tally came from Da’zah Regusters.