Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Marte, Maloney lead Spring-Ford over Merion Mercy

Spring-Ford 22, Merion Mercy 12 >> Cassie Marte and Mac Maloney combined for 10 goals scored during the Rams’ non-conference win over the Golden Bears.
Marte scored six times and Maloney added four while two-goal outings were credited to Katie Metzler, Lauren Constantine, Michaela Haney, Liv Yeagle and Jordan Nitto. Natalie Wechter and Erin Connelly rounded out the scoring with solo tallies for Spring-Ford while Amelia Keller made eight saves. Arianna Lavelle paced Merion with six goals.
Methacton 15, Pottstown 4 >> With Mia Sheldon figuring on seven of their goals, the Warriors rolled over the Trojans in their PAC divisional crossover game.
Sheldon scored twice and assisted five times on Methacton’s bounty of goals — Julia Byrne getting four, and Sydney Tornetta (two assists) and Liz Chipman each getting three. Ebony Reddick netted a hat trick for Pottstown, whose other tally came from Da’zah Regusters.
Comments
Recent News
-
Spring Sports/ 2 mins ago
Laylor helps Penn Wood cruise past Interboro
Tatiyana Laylor won the 100, 200 and 400 meter events to highlight Penn Wood’s...
-
Spring Sports/ 6 mins ago
Radnor blanks Springfield
Max Safanov, Garrett Spillerman and Alex Weiss all cruised to straight set victories in...
-
Spring Sports/ 8 mins ago
Barnett scores four in Interboro win
Freshman Keri Barnett led the way with four goals and an assist while sophomores...
-
Spring Sports/ 29 mins ago
Clark’s double boosts Haveford School past Episcopal
Sean Clark’s two-run double in the top of the seventh inning propelled The Haverford...
-
Baseball/ 1 hour ago
Smith dominates on mound and at the plate as W.C. East blanks Great Valley
WEST GOSHEN >> On a bitterly cold Tuesday afternoon, no one was hotter than...
-
Baseball/ 2 hours ago
Picozzi, Miles, Hamlin hit home runs, North Penn pounds Souderton
LOWER SALFORD >> The bases loaded and a steady snowfall in the top of...
-
Boys Lacrosse/ 2 hours ago
GEOGHEGAN: Henderson lacrosse boss Stankewicz reflects on 50 years on the sidelines
WEST CHESTER >> On the surface, it doesn’t sound like the most flattering nickname....
-
Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Marte, Maloney lead Spring-Ford over Merion Mercy
Spring-Ford 22, Merion Mercy 12 >> Cassie Marte and Mac Maloney combined for 10...
-
Mercury Boys Lacrosse Roundup: Methacton drops Upper Moreland, 10-3
Methacton 10, Upper Moreland 3 >> The Warriors rode an early lead to a...
-
Mercury Softball Roundup: Hurlock, Hertzler lead Boyertown over Methacton
Boyertown 5, Methacton 3 >> April Hurlock went 3-for-4 with a double, two triples...
-
Mercury Baseball Roundup: DiCesare lifts Boyertown past Perk Valley, 2-1
Jake DiCesare’s two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning...
-
Boys Basketball/ 2 hours ago
Raw Sports wins its first Donofrio Classic title over LVBR
CONSHOHOCKEN >> Last year the Raw Sports All Stars lost the Donofrio Classic championship...