Mercury Boys Lacrosse Roundup: Methacton drops Upper Moreland, 10-3

Methacton 10, Upper Moreland 3 >> The Warriors rode an early lead to a handy non-league victory over the Bears.

Goals from Kyle Kacala and Stanley Kolimago helped Methacton (2-8) get off to a 5-0 lead that went to 7-2 at the half. Kolimago, Greg Cardaci and Justin Sanelli each added goals while goalkeeper Matt Wall made four saves and gave up only two goals in the effort. Faceoff specialist Emmet Sullivan went 13-17 on the day to help Methacton dominate possession.

Spring-Ford 15, Pottsgrove 0 >> An offense that got contributions from nine different players combined with a stifling defense to give the Rams a victory over Pottsgrove in PAC divisional crossover play. The Rams set a powerful tone for the game early, building an eight-goal lead in the first quarter and going up by 13 at the half.

Sean Erdman led the way with six goals, adding one assist in the process. Jarrod Marenger (three assists), Kyle Decerio and Collin Pettine each had two tallies while Brad Hart, Nick Uba and Pat Wixted all scored once. Peyton Gensler was credited with three assists, and Ryan Judge one.

Wilson 15, Daniel Boone 0 >> Cameron Magalotti scored four goals and Jack Grayson had three goals and an assist as the Bulldogs (5-0, 8-2) shut out the Blazers (1-4, 2-4) in Berks Conference play.

George School 10, Perkiomen School 1 >> Andrew Arth accounted for nine goals as George School routed the Panthers in non-conference play.

Harrison Gavin scored Perk’s lone goal in the third period.