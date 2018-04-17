Mercury Baseball Roundup: DiCesare lifts Boyertown past Perk Valley, 2-1

Jake DiCesare’s two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning proved the difference in Boyertown’s 2-1 win over Perkiomen Valley in Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division play on Tuesday afternoon.

DiCesare finished 2-for-2 and ruined an otherwise solid outing for Perk Valley starter Tyler Strechay.

Boyertown starter Noah Kurtz pitched six complete innings where he scattered five hits and struck out three. Mike Hohlfeld picked up the save, letting a run cross in the top of the seventh before getting the final out on a grounder back to the mound.

Strechay was tagged for six hits and two runs (both unearned) in six innings of work with four strikeouts. AJ Hansen had two hits out of the leadoff spot while Connor McShea had an RBI single.

Methacton 2, Owen J. Roberts 1 >> Conor Smith and Demetrio Rodriguez each scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the fourth inning during the Warriors’ tight PAC Liberty Division game against the Wildcats.

Andrew Blum (3-for-4) had OJR’s lone RBI with a double to center field in the top of the seventh inning while David Bealer was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Zack Griffin pitched 6-2/3 innings where he was tagged for one run on seven hits and a walk. He struck out four before giving way to Rodriguez for the final out. Dawson Stuart took the hard-earned loss, pitching four innings where he scattered three hits and was tagged with a pair of unearned runs.

Renaissance Academy 10, West-Mont Christian 5 >> The Wings suffered a Tri-County League loss against Renaissance.