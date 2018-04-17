Main Line rowers shine at 4th Manny Flick

Main Line high school crews had some fine performances in cold and wet conditions at the 4th Manny Flick on the Schuylkill River April 15. What follows are the results, as sent to Main Line Media News by the respective teams:

Baldwin School

The Polar Bears’ varsity four (Julia Love, Tara McMahon, Hailey Barnett, Helen Ji and coxswain Caroline Sterman finished first, making a strong comeback in the final thousand meters of the race to finish six seconds ahead of second place finishers from Concord.

Baldwin’s novice quad of Jasmine Bell, Katy Cappola, Emily Xiong and Ava Olson led rivals from Shipley and Penn Charter schools by more than 13 seconds at the finish line in their second race of the season. Baldwin’s second novice quad (Mimi Salgado, Erin Chang, Berlyn Squillaro, and Jessica Zhu) made their inaugural trip down the racecourse, finishing fourth in their flight and sixth out of the eight boats entered in their event.

In the junior varsity doubles, Baldwin boats took first (Avalon Rosenberger and Jessica Shen) and second (Samantha Baron and Jada Williams) place in their flight by a huge margin. With over 20 seconds between them and the nearest competitor, both boats established a comfortable lead in the first 500 meters of the race and continued to push each other the entire length of the racecourse.

In the junior varsity quad, a week of lineup changes proved fruitful when the team of Jane Bai, Helen Klaes, Stephanie Hulme and Grace Kirwan opened up a 12 second lead on the boats in their flight to post the second fastest time of the day across all flights.

Episcopal Academy

Episcopal entered eight boats in their fourth event of the spring season, with two first-place finishes for the EA boys.

EA’s Boys Varsity 4 +, which included Ian Reape in stroke, Harry Pusey, Jack Rebillard, Nick Peyton and cox Schuyler Kresge, placed first in their heat with a time of 05:13.68.

The Episcopal Academy Boys JV 4 + of Andrew Landaiche in stroke, Aedan Yohannan, William Stavropoulos, Owen Maier and cox Myles Peter boat placed first in their heat with a time of 5:18.70.

The Boys Novice 8 +, composed of Michael Yu in stroke, Peter Woodville, Chase Anderson, Arya Venugopalan, Rahul Khullar, Christian Cerone, Jimmy Bruder, Tony Thomas and cox Justin Morgan, placed second in their heat with a time of 5:33.80.

The EA Boys JV 4 + boat of Dhruv Raman, Max Levinson, Glay Yang, Jake Landaiche and cox Alyssa Sheffy placed fourth with a time of 05:41.12.

Episcopal’s Girls Varsity Quad comprised of Josephine Konopka in stroke, Morgan Gantt, Alexandra Peyton and Brooke Kraftson, finished in second place in their heat with a time of 05:21.35.

The EA Girls JV Quad, which included Lacey Rivera in stroke, Rachel Barber, Allison Lee and Natalie Horbowy, placed second in their heat with a time of 05:25.18.

The Girls Novice 8 +, which was comprised of stroke Lily Haupt, Bridget Egan, Margot LeRoux, Hadley De Bruyn, Mary Cipperman, Hollis duPont, Julia Rushton, Mary Grace Konopka and cox Kenna McMeekin, placed third in their heat with a time of 05:29.67.

EA’s Girls JV 4 +, which included stroke Natalie Johnston, Raeleen Keffer-Scharpf, Mickey Rymal, Catherine Spellman and cox Juliana DiCarlo, placed fourth in their heat with a time of 06:09.23.

Shipley

The Gators had 34 rowers compete in the 4th Manny Flick, with some solid results.

The novice/freshmen quadruple sculls (Garrett Kelly, Oliver Wolcott, Reid Hollins and Sebastian Bell) improved to second place, and the varsity lightweight boys double (Ben McDonald and Colin Lawler) had a strong second place finish as well. Second place was also won by a JV quad of Matt Sherman, Aiden Bailey, Zachary Abood Bieber and Michael Hamilton.

Savannah Naib and Charlotte Norris took first place in their heat in a varsity double sculls and had the second fastest time overall in their event. The girls JV quad came away with a second win with Malenne Kelly, Dixie Lissack, Celeste Funari-Muse and Lila Saligman. Third place was won by a JV girls quad of Jordan Winter, Talia Chairman, Lucia Helmers and Casey Winter. Four of Shipley’s novice girls placed second in a quad event with Emma Strawbridge, Abby Stambaugh, Amelia Devine and Sonia Jos.