Seasock’s hat trick not nearly enough for Sun Valley

Abby Seasock produced three goals and two assists, but Sun Valley suffered a 20-8 nonleague setback against Pottsgrove.
Anna Brown chipped in with two goals and an assist, and Julia Kauffield recorded a goal for Sun Valley.

