John Chavez and Arin McEnany’s victory at No. 1 doubles ensured Glen Mills’ 3-2 Del Val League decision over Academy Park Monday.
Chavez and McEnany outlasted AP’s Ryan Taylor and Malcolm Bevans, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5). Andre Settles and Jaelon Lavane won in straight sets in the second match, 6-3, 6-4.
For the Knights, Mel Schoolfield downed Jonny Luerra in the No. 1 singles battle, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3. Kosevar Cocaj beat Saul Ramirez 6-0, 6-4.
Glen Mills was able to take the final singles match as Dakota Cable came away with a 6-3, 6-4 win.
Comments
Recent News
-
Boys Basketball/ 5 hours ago
Wissahickon’s Eddie Fortescue balances basketball and baseball
CONSHOHOCKEN >> Wissahickon junior Eddie Fortescue is like the Energizer Bunny. He just keeps...
-
Boys Volleyball/ 5 hours ago
Pennridge rallies to top Upper Dublin in five sets
UPPER DUBLIN >> The Pennridge boys volleyball team hasn’t quite seen it yet this...
-
Spring Sports/ 5 hours ago
Seasock’s hat trick not nearly enough for Sun Valley
Abby Seasock produced three goals and two assists, but Sun Valley suffered a 20-8...
-
Spring Sports/ 5 hours ago
Doubles duel helps Glen Mills squeak past AP
John Chavez and Arin McEnany’s victory at No. 1 doubles ensured Glen Mills’ 3-2...
-
Top Story/ 7 hours ago
In overtime, Springfield exacts a Little revenge on Archbishop Carroll
CONSHOHOCKEN >> It may have been a nonleague game shoe-horned into the twice-a-week gauntlet...
-
Digital First Media/ 15 hours ago
Conestoga long stick middie Joe Walton is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week
The Conestoga senior long-stick middie and co-captain has been a key member of the...
-
Winter Sports/ 18 hours ago
Lower Merion hoopster Sarah FitzPatrick heading to Harcum
Ardmore >> For Lower Merion High School senior guard Sarah FitzPatrick, the answer to...
-
Mercury Boys Lacrosse Roundup: Gensler leads Spring-Ford past Germantown Academy
Spring-Ford 8, Germantown Ac. 5 >> Peyton Gensler netted a hat trick to lead...
-
Mercury Baseball Roundup: Gorla, Perk Valley drop West Chester Henderson
With the score tied heading into the final frame, the Perkiomen Valley baseball team...
-
Chapman, Reece help Ridley hand O’Hara first loss
Morgan Chapman hurled a four-hitter, and Mollie Reece slugged a homer and drove in...
-
Porreca gets it done at the X for Interboro
The key to Interboro’s 13-4 nonleague win over Sun Valley was A.J. Porreca’s work...
-
Delaney plays the hero in overtime for Garnet Valley
Riley Delaney only had one goal, but it came at the right time. Delaney...