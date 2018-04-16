Doubles duel helps Glen Mills squeak past AP

John Chavez and Arin McEnany’s victory at No. 1 doubles ensured Glen Mills’ 3-2 Del Val League decision over Academy Park Monday.

Chavez and McEnany outlasted AP’s Ryan Taylor and Malcolm Bevans, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5). Andre Settles and Jaelon Lavane won in straight sets in the second match, 6-3, 6-4.

For the Knights, Mel Schoolfield downed Jonny Luerra in the No. 1 singles battle, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3. Kosevar Cocaj beat Saul Ramirez 6-0, 6-4.

Glen Mills was able to take the final singles match as Dakota Cable came away with a 6-3, 6-4 win.