Porreca gets it done at the X for Interboro

The key to Interboro’s 13-4 nonleague win over Sun Valley was A.J. Porreca’s work in the faceoff X, where he went 13-for-19 to set the tone for the Bucs.
It led to Michael Porreca getting four goals and one assists, Nick Mormando collecting three goals and Gaige Lennon amassing two goals, five helpers and five groundballs. Brett McLaughlin added two goals and eight ground balls.
Ian Bittenbender had two goals for the Vanguards.
Marple Newtown 11, Neshaminy 10 >> Al Viola had five goals and two assists in the overtime win for the Tigers. Luke Jelus added two goals and one assist, while Jake Huey also had a multi-point day with one goal and one assist.
Radnor 9, Perkiomen Valley 8 >> Connor Pierce (four goals), Drew Brown (two goals, one assist) and Mike McShea (14-for-19 on face-offs) showed the way for the Raiders.
