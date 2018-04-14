Mercury Boys Lacrosse Roundup: Gensler leads Spring-Ford past Germantown Academy

Spring-Ford 8, Germantown Ac. 5 >> Peyton Gensler netted a hat trick to lead the Rams in their non-league victory over the Patriots.
Kyle Decerio chipped in with two other goals while Jarrod Marenger, Ryan Rosenblum (three assists) and Sean Erdman added solo tallies. Kyle Pettine had a 15-save day in goal for Spring-Ford.
Radnor 9, Perkiomen Valley 8 >> Off a 3-3 tie after the first quarter, Radnor outscored the Vikings 4-1 on the way to winning their non-league game.
It was all PV the rest of the way, led by senior Max Nice’s four goals and one assist. Rob Farrington had eight saves and the Viking defense caused a collective 11 turnovers, headed by Remy Sell, Noah Shine, Matthew Quoos, Connor Donovan, Aiden Owens, Ryan Candelori and Zion Foster.
Downingtown East 8, Boyertown 7 >> The two-goal outings of Brady McFalls and Nick Moccia were the bright spots for the Bears in a close loss to Downingtown East.
A.J. Robinson, Alex Axman and Kevin O’Connor rounded out the Boyertown scoring with their solo tallies.
Hill School 12, Mercersburg Ac. 2 >> With four players contributing two-goal efforts, the Blues rolled over Mercersburg Academy in their Mid-Atlantic Prep League contest.
J.J. Pickard, Griffin Dunn (four assists), Nolan Smith and Long all hit the nets twice for the Hill, which built a 6-0 lead in the first half.
