Mercury Baseball Roundup: Gorla, Perk Valley drop West Chester Henderson

With the score tied heading into the final frame, the Perkiomen Valley baseball team rallied for five runs then clung on for the finish during Saturday’s 8-7 non-conference win over West Chester Henderson.

Joe Gorla finished 2-for-2 for the Vikings with a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning that would give Tommy Moore the pitching win. Moore pitched the final two frames where he was tagged with four runs on four hits and three walks in his relief stint. Joey Giunta was strong in his start, pitching five innings where he scattered three runs on six hits.

Pope John Paul II 6, Pottstown 0 >> Aidan McCarthy and Colin McFall held the Trojans to just five hits during the Golden Panthers’ win in PAC Frontier Division play.

McCarthy got the start and pitched five complete where he let up four hits and struck out four before turning it over to McFall. Mike Kelly finished 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored while AJ Stento and Matt Pinone (RBI, run scored) had two hits apiece. David Hicks was 3-for-3 for Pottstown with a double.

Wilson 6, Owen J. Roberts 4 >> The Wildcats dropped a non-conference game that featured more combined runs scored than hits (seven).

Jack Rinehimer finished 1-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI for OJR, which used five pitchers.

Brandywine Heights 13, Pottsgrove 12 >> Ben Fulton went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and four RBI to help the Bullets top the Falcons in non-league action.

Pottsgrove racked up five extra-base hits, including a pair of doubles from Alex Stump (two runs scored, five RBI). Zane Alderfer finished 3-for-4 with a double, four runs scored and two RBI.

Hershey 3, Daniel Boone 1 >> Pat Blackall singled in a pair of two out runs to help give Hershey a 3-1 win over the Blazer in their non-league game.

For Boone, Robert Kurtz had a pair of hits — one of them a double.

Gov. Mifflin 7, Boyertown 2 >> Mifflin’s Trevor Woolwine went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored and Isiah Livingston pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run on five hits as the Mustangs (5-4) topped the Bears (2-3).

Wilson 6, Owen J. Roberts 4 >> The Wildcats were unable to overtake the Bulldogs and fell to their non-league hosts.

Jack Rinehimer and Jordan Siket both had hits and RBI for Roberts, with David Bealer also hitting safely. Dawson Stuart, the first of five pitchers for OJR, took the mound loss.

Episcopal Academy 6, Perkiomen School 3 >> The Panthers let all six runs cross in the fourth and fifth innings on the way to a non-conference loss against EA.

Nathaniel Urbina finished 3-for-3 with two RBI while Chris Pow was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Carlos Torres was strong in his start for Perk, scattering three hits and three in four innings of work.

Methacton 9, Cheltenham 1 >> The Warriors were all over the Panthers from the start of their non-conference matchup, racking up eight runs in the first three innings en route to the win.

Demetrio Rodriguez was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored while Colin Schrader finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Chris Douglas picked up the pitching win scattering one run on a hit and three walks in three innings of work.