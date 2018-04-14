Episcopal Academy sweeps split double dip

Episcopal Academy took the Ernie Banks saying to heart Saturday by playing two nonleague baseball games Saturday … and winning them both.

Will Kelley and Will Park drove in two runs each in the first game, and Brian Virbitsky knocked in a pair in the nightcap as the Churchmen topped St. Joseph’s Prep, 7-3, and Perkiomen School, 6-3.

Kelley had two of EA’s three hits in the first game. Ethan Krohn went four innings to get the win, and James Silvi tossed the final three frames to notch the save.

EA scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and three in the bottom of the fifth in the nightcap to erase a 3-0 deficit. Virbitsky was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one run scored. Mitch Pagano got the win.

Archbishop Carroll 7, Springside Chestnut Hill 4 >> Cole Chesnet had two hits and two RBIs, and Tyler Kehoe ripped a double and a triple to lead the Patriots.

Winning pitcher Alex Cornell scattered three hits and did not allow an earned run in four innings.

Cardinal O’Hara 11, Penn Charter 1 >> Jim Beaky and Luke Sprague set the tone at the top of the lineup, going a combined 3-for-6 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Beaky was 2-for-2 with two hits and two RBIs, while Sprague was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Strath Haven 14, Interboro 4 >> Andrew Yates and Brady Mutz drove in three runs each, and Justin Malley and Anthony Viggiano knocked in two each to pace the Panthers.

Andrew Stankiewicz and Noah Kiely (home run) plated two runs each for the Bucs.

La Salle 10, Haverford School 6 >> The Fords cut a 7-0 deficit to three, but that was as close as they would get. Justin Meyer slugged a home run and drove in three runs, and Zak Summy added two hits and one RBI for the Fords (6-5), who surrendered four home runs.

Ocean City (N.J.) 7, Haverford High 1 >> The visiting Fords scored the first run of the game and could not get anything else. Pat Lindner had the only hit and drove in the only run for Haverford.