Delaney plays the hero in overtime for Garnet Valley

Riley Delaney only had one goal, but it came at the right time.
Delaney scored in overtime to give Garnet Valley a 7-6 nonleague girls lacrosse victory over Parkland.
Garnet Valley’s defense came to life after giving up six goals in the first half. Goalie Sam Hamalak led that effort with six saves. Kamryn McNeal tied the game with three minutes left in regulation. Regan Nealon led the attack with two goals.
Interboro 16, Sun Valley 13 >> Sophomore Morgan Reed came up big for the Bucs with six goals and three assists. Keri Barnett (two assists) and Molly Dowling added three goals each.
Anna Brown (four goals) and Carrie Komorowski (three goals) showed the way for the Vanguards.
Penncrest 13, Henderson 11 >> Senior Carly Baillis tallied four times as the Lions held off the Warriors.
Grace Harding came up with several clutch draw controls down the stretch to keep the Warriors at bay. He also had three goals and one assist, as did Logan O’Donnell.
Unionville 14, Strath Haven 7 >> The Panthers could not recovered from a 9-4 deficit at halftime. Olivia Memeger led Strath Haven with three goals. Margot Hotham and Sophie Haase tallied two goals each.
