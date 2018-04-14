Morgan Chapman hurled a four-hitter, and Mollie Reece slugged a homer and drove in two runs as Ridley handed Cardinal O’Hara its first loss of the season, 5-2.
Ashley Shanks (triple) and Abby McCoy (double) had two hits and one RBI each for the Green Raiders. Allison Ahearn had a double for O’Hara.
Comments
Recent News
-
Spring Sports/ 3 hours ago
Mercury Boys Lacrosse Roundup: Gensler leads Spring-Ford past Germantown Academy
Spring-Ford 8, Germantown Ac. 5 >> Peyton Gensler netted a hat trick to lead...
-
Spring Sports/ 3 hours ago
Mercury Baseball Roundup: Gorla, Perk Valley drop West Chester Henderson
With the score tied heading into the final frame, the Perkiomen Valley baseball team...
-
Chapman, Reece help Ridley hand O’Hara first loss
Morgan Chapman hurled a four-hitter, and Mollie Reece slugged a homer and drove in...
-
Porreca gets it done at the X for Interboro
The key to Interboro’s 13-4 nonleague win over Sun Valley was A.J. Porreca’s work...
-
Delaney plays the hero in overtime for Garnet Valley
Riley Delaney only had one goal, but it came at the right time. Delaney...
-
Episcopal Academy sweeps split double dip
Episcopal Academy took the Ernie Banks saying to heart Saturday by playing two nonleague...
-
Boys Lacrosse/ 5 hours ago
Henderson celebrates Stankewicz’s 50-years with win over Owen J. Roberts
WEST CHESTER – Organizing a post-game celebration can be a bit tricky as there...
-
Spring Sports/ 5 hours ago
Healthy McKenley goes long for Bonner & Prendergast at Panther Invitational
The ankle injury that kept Alton McKenley of Bonner & Prendergast from jumping during...
-
Spring Sports/ 5 hours ago
Wait ends for Tease, Garnet Valley in 4 x 200 record pursuit
HAVERFORD >> Maura Tease bounded across the infield at Haverford’s A.G Cornog Field as...
-
Ice Hockey/ 14 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Boys Ice Hockey First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
First Team F: Dylan McLaughlin, Sr. West Chester East The captain of the Vikings...
-
Ice Hockey/ 14 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Rustin’s Nick Ferraro the anchor of Golden Knights’ continued dynasty
“He’s like Claude Giroux, his name may not be in the paper every day,...
-
Boys Track and Field/ 15 hours ago
Upper Moreland Invite: An 800 finish to remember for Miller, Hurst
Familiar races, familiar faces… “It was a lot of fun. I love those guys,...