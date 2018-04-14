Connect with us

Chapman, Reece help Ridley hand O’Hara first loss

Morgan Chapman hurled a four-hitter, and Mollie Reece slugged a homer and drove in two runs as Ridley handed Cardinal O’Hara its first loss of the season, 5-2.

Ashley Shanks (triple) and Abby McCoy (double) had two hits and one RBI each for the Green Raiders. Allison Ahearn had a double for O’Hara.

