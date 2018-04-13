Street’s third straight hat trick helps Academy Park to another win

Riley Street capped one of the most satisfying weeks of her high school lacrosse career with a victory.
The Academy Park senior produced her third hat trick of the week to spark the Knights to an 8-7 victory over Delaware County Christian School in nonleague action Friday. AP also won its third consecutive game.
Madison Vavala scored with 2:50 remaining to put a scare into Academy Park. But the day belonged to Street and her teammates, Shayna Flory adding three goals, Danielle Balogh and Hanna Rief one each.
Goalie TaeJa Chambers-Jackson stopped 16 shots for Academy Park, Isabelle Brewster 10 for Delaware County Christian.
Monica Lebaudy led DCS with four goals, and Braedyn Thompson added a pair.
