Reporter Boys Lacrosse Wrap: North Penn, Souderton earn conference victories

Lucas Yannul had a goal and assist, Danny Payne finished with two goals and three assists and the North Penn boys lacrosse team pulled away in third quarter to earn a 15-8 Suburban One League National Conference win over Neshaminy Thursday.
Eric Diamond collected two goals and two assists while Darkari Luby and Andrew Kelly both scored twice for the Knights, which outscored Neshaminy 5-1 in the third to take a 12-4 lead into the fourth.
Souderton 11, Springfield-Montco 6 >> Cole Witoslawki paced Souderton with four goals and added an assist as the Indians claimed an SOL American victory.
Stephen Blue had two goals and three assists, Walker Martin scored twice and Adam Booz handed out of pair of assists for Souderton, which led 7-1 at halftime. Axell Besker made nine saves for Big Red.
