Morales, Janetka combine for shutout in Souderton’s win over Dock Mennonite

LOWER SALFORD >> On Friday the 13th, both the Souderton and Dock Mennonite baseball teams were looking for some good luck. But it was Souderton with the best of luck earning the 3-0 victory.

Leading the way for the Indians was starting pitcher Jordan Morales, who threw three complete innings without allowing a hit.

“I feel like we stayed in as a team,” said Morales. “I just wanted to deliver big on first pitch strikes and Coach (Mike) Childs put it in our minds that first pitch strikes are everything.”

Souderton started the game in a big way in the first inning. After a quick 1-2-3 top of the first, Indians third baseman Luke Taylor scored the first run with a line drive single to left field.

Souderton made it 2-0 in the bottom of the third when Dock’s catcher Kevin Knapp was charged with a throwing error.

Taylor later plated the third run for Souderton with a ground out that scored a runner from third base.

Dock eventually got its first hit of the game when Nolton Bolton reached first base on an infield single off relief pitcher Brian Janetka.

Janetka finished the game for Souderton, giving up only two hits in four innings.

Dock Mennonite was charged with four errors in the 3-0 loss. Head coach Jim Smith was actually thrilled with the way his team performed.

“I feel like we competed pretty well today,” said Smith. “I know it was a goal of ours to play hard against Souderton, and I feel that the intensity was there.”

Childs was impressed his team competed in non-conference action.

“We got a chance to put some guys in that usually aren’t starters today,” said Childs. “Brian had a shot to pitch today and his arm came alive for us today.”

Dock Mennonite next competes on the road when it takes on Calvary Baptist Tuesday.

Souderton look to make it a three straight win Saturday at home against Upper Dublin. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.