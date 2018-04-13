Malone leads Haverford School past Penn Charter

T.J. Malone scored four goals and goalie Harrison Fellheimer recorded 11 saves to lead Haverford School to a 10-5 win over Penn Charter in Inter-Ac action.

Malone chipped in two assists, Scott Deck three goals for the Fords. Goalie Sage Garito added three saves.

Luke Brogan led Penn Charter with two goals.

Episcopal Academy 10, Malvern 8 >> Charlie Cunniffe totaled three goals and one assists for the visiting Churchmen. Gabe Furey added two goals, and Jack Henderson won 17 of 22 faceoffs.