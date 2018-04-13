Gardizy goes the distance for North Penn at Upper Moreland Invite

WILLOW GROVE >> Just as the sun began to descend, dipping behind the trees off in the distance from the Upper Moreland High School track, North Penn’s Ariana Gardizy was busy pulling away from all competition in the 3,200-meter run.
The race made for a nice nightcap, finishing off a day in which Gardizy helped the Knights’ 4×800 relay charge to a first-place finish at the first ever Upper Moreland Invitational.
“This is a really nice facility and it’s nice that on a windy day like this, you’re kind of underneath everything, blocked from the wind and everything,” Gardizy said. “I really like it.
“I’m coming off a great winter season,” she said of taking the momentum outdoors. “This is my senior year so I wanna go off with a bang.”
Gardizy and the Knights found plenty of success in their first trip to Upper Moreland, earning firsts in several events and pushing across several top finishers in the distance races.
Gardizy, a pivotal piece to last year’s PIAA-3A State Title team, is back doing her thing for the Knights.
“In the 4×8, I felt good. I even split that (1:09, 2:19) so I need to work on getting speed in the first lap,” she said. “The two-mile, I wasn’t that confident in, just because this past week I’ve had a little soreness in my shin area — I gotta start icing that.
“So the two-mile felt more like a workout — I even split that again. It was nice weather so I was hoping for a better time but just before the race, I knew I’d be better off trying to even split.”
Gardizy got the win in 11 minutes, 8.44 seconds, with teammate Olivia Dyer racing to second in 11:34.62 to give the Knights a one-two finish. Add freshman Jaime Diedel to the mix and the Knights placed three in the top seven.
North Penn’s 4×8 won comfortably in 9:39.80, with Upper Dublin crossing second in 10:04.40.
Other North Penn wins included Natalie Kwortnik’s leap of 18-0.5, which was tops in the long jump.
Flying Cardinals >> Madeline Spaulding of Upper Dublin had plenty of juice left in the 800, motoring down the final stretch to hold off Cheltenham’s Arianna Wallace by 21 hundredths of a second.
“Our team has been working really hard together and we set a lot of goals,” Spaulding said. “We’re going after them.”
Upper Dublin came in and performed well in a variety of events, including the exploits of Madison Langley-Walker, first in the 300 hurdles and triple jump.
Warrior mentality >> Camaryn Rodriguez of Methacton topped the field in the girls pole vault, clearing 11 feet, 6 inches.
The Warrior junior finished atop Hatboro-Horsham’s Allison Riches, who got over 11-0 for second, and Methacton’s Nickolina Annelli got 10-6 to give the Warriors two of the top three spots.
Comments
Recent News
-
Girls Track and Field/ 1 hour ago
Gardizy goes the distance for North Penn at Upper Moreland Invite
WILLOW GROVE >> Just as the sun began to descend, dipping behind the trees...
-
Ice Hockey/ 3 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Ice Hockey First Team, Second Team and Coach of the Year
First Team F: Samantha Schultz, Jr., Downingtown West Schultz placed among the top 10...
-
Ice Hockey/ 4 hours ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Unionville’s Doucette dominates on the ice, then hangs up her hockey stick
Put Unionville’s Madison Doucette on the list of favorable imports from Kansas City, mixed...
-
Baseball/ 11 hours ago
Wissahickon rallies past Hatboro-Horsham
In it’s fourth straight game in four days, the Hatboro-Horsham High School baseball team...
-
Baseball/ 18 hours ago
Reporter Baseball Wrap: CB West tops CB East for 1st win
Matt Cooper hit a three-run home run as Central Bucks West scored six times...
-
Boys Lacrosse/ 19 hours ago
Reporter Boys Lacrosse Wrap: North Penn, Souderton earn conference victories
Lucas Yannul had a goal and assist, Danny Payne finished with two goals and...
-
Spring Sports/ 22 hours ago
Rugh’s clutch hit sends Bonner & Prendergast home happy
Hayley Rugh delivered the go-ahead RBI single in the top of the seventh inning...
-
Spring Sports/ 23 hours ago
Senior ace Ventura helping in other ways for Interboro
COLLINGDALE >> Getting hit in the hand with an errant pitch is the last...
-
Spring Sports/ 23 hours ago
Garnet Valley earns a little payback in win over Springfield
CONCORD >> Riley Delaney couldn’t come up with an exact number. “They beat us...
-
Wrestling: The All-Delco Teams
First Team 106: Jake Shaifer, Haverford School Fr. 113: Blair Orr, Episcopal Academy Sr....
-
All-Delco Wrestling: Episcopal’s Orr closes career with his second straight 40-win season
In addition to Wrestler of the Year Hunter Catka of Sun Valley, the All-Delco...
-
All-Delco Wrestling: Humble Catka should get used to the limelight
ASTON >> During the season, Hunter Catka and the Sun Valley High wrestling team...