DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Ice Hockey First Team, Second Team and Coach of the Year

First Team

F: Samantha Schultz, Jr., Downingtown West

Schultz placed among the top 10 scorers in the division. She tallied 15 times to lead the Whippets. She repeats as a member of the All-Area team.

F: Kaelen Speck, Sr., Unionville

Formed the most dangerous scoring duo in the girls division with Madison Doucette. Led the Flyers Cup in scoring and was awarded the Bobby Clarke MVP Award. She led the division in assists and was third in points.

F: Jennifer Porter, Sr., West Chester East

The heart and soul of the Vikings. Porter amassed more than 20 goals for East. She scored in the Flyers Cup final against Unionville and twice in the semifinal versus Radnor. Her performance earned a spot on the all-tournament team.

F: Christine Lampron, Sr., Bishop Shanahan

The high-scoring forward makes a return trip to the All-Area team. She was in the top five among goal scorers as the Eagles finished in the top half of the standings. The senior scored 24 times on the year.

D: Mikaila Rubin, Sr., Bishop Shanahan

Among the leading scorers for blue-liners in the area. She potted 24 goals, including multiple hat-trick games. Combined with Christine Lamborn to form a high-scoring duo for the Eagles.

D: Delaney Carle, Sr., Downingtown West

The senior continued her high-scoring ways. She was second in goals and points, while also playing well in her own end for the Whippets. She’s been on the first team three of her five seasons, having been on the varsity since she was in eighth grade.

G: Mattie Robitzer, Soph., Unionville

The Indians didn’t lose a beat with Robitzer in her first season in the nets. She was among the division leader in wins and posted a goals against average of under one goal a game.

***

Second Team

F: Claire Donovan, Sr., Unionville

F: Cameron Brady, Jr., Downingtown West

F: Scarlett Ditoro, Jr., Unionville

D: Kristin Eland, Jr., West Chester East

D: Anne Cleary, Sr., West Chester East

G: April Pagel, Jr., Downingtown West

***

Coach of the Year

Dave Elvin, Unionville

The Indians’ juggernaut continued under Elvin as he repeats as coach of the year. Unionville rolled through the season unbeaten. Despite losing three seniors, they didn’t miss a beat as talent still oozed through the lineup.

“It’s a great pleasure to see players develop.” Elvin said on why he’s stayed with the program after his daughter graduated. “It’s fun to watch.”

Unionville got pushed in the ICSHL championship, turning back OJR-Boyertown, 5-3, before dispatching West Chester East, 8-2, in the Flyers Cup title game.