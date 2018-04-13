Reporter Baseball Wrap: CB West tops CB East for 1st win

Matt Cooper hit a three-run home run as Central Bucks West scored six times in the bottom of the fourth inning and the Bucks went on to earn their first win of the season Thursday by topping rival Central Bucks East 11-8 in their Suburban One League Continental Conference contest

Cooper finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored while Rhy Nicholas went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored for the Bucks (1-5, 1-2 conference).

Grant Meiers, James Pello, Colin Weber all hit home runs for CB East (4-4, 1-3), which lost it second straight.

The Patriots pulled to within 8-7 after plating a pair of runs in the top of the fifth. West, however, scored once in the bottom of the inning then added two more runs in the sixth.