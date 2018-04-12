Wrestling: The All-Delco Teams

First Team
106: Jake Shaifer, Haverford School Fr.
113: Blair Orr, Episcopal Academy Sr.
120: Ryan Shephard, Haverford School Jr.
126: David Bagirov, Springfield Sr.
132: Nick Poulos, Archbishop Carroll Sr.
138: Brendon Stocku, Penncrest Jr.
145: Chase McCollum, Haverford School Sr.
152: Kyle Strazdus, Ridley Sr.
160: John Crawford, Strath Haven Jr.
170: Brett Burns, Strath Haven Sr.
182: Nicholas Bailey, Sun Valley Sr.
195: Griffin Salus, Garnet Valley Sr.
220: Hunter Catka, Sun Valley So.
285: Tommy Mahoney, Garnet Valley Sr.
285: Lee Holbert, Strath Haven Sr.
Second Team
106: Griffin Hollingsworth, Garnet Valley Fr.
113: Osvaldo Carbajal, Interboro So.
120: Meraj Kahn, Upper Darby, So.
126: Alex Bendinelli, Episcopal Academy Jr.
132: Michael Clymer, Haverford School Sr.
138: Davis Huth, Ridley Sr.
145: Justin O’Donnell, Upper Darby Sr.
152: Jovani Perez, Chichester Sr.
160: Avery Frank, Sun Valley Sr.
160: Jake Johnson, Upper Darby Sr.
170: Noah Harvey, Chichester Sr.
182: Dezhan Peterson, Upper Darby So.
195: John Griffin, Sun Valley Sr.
220: Coltin Deery, Garnet Valley Fr.
285: Tom Bramwell, Ridley Jr.
Honorable Mention
Academy Park: Isaiah Fields, Liam Grey, Untensee Nankay.
Archbishop Carroll: Jack McQuaid
Chichester: Marquell Hudnell, Mason McClure, Josiah Nichols, Faizan Raza, Chase Whartnaby.
Episcopal Academy: Alex Sladek, Paul McLaughlin.
Garnet Valley: Gavin Hollingsworth, Drew Maiers, Kevin Pulitti.
Glen Mills: Xzavier Morgan, Alganon Muhammad, Davarious Sykes.
Haverford High: Kevin Dougherty, Shane McAdams.
Haverford School: Andrew Parente.
Interboro: Joe Forte, Aiden McDevitt, Mike Moore, Anthony Zizza.
Marple Newtown: Armen Dervishian, Anass Elfernani.
Penncrest: Sam Rose.
Penn Wood: Dan Dumas.
Radnor: Jack Horvath, Noah Pepper, Jahmair Rider.
Ridley: Chris Green, Jake McGrath
Springfield: Tyler Forbes, Jake Methlie.
Strath Haven: Jon Morris.
Sun Valley: Ryan Catka.
Upper Darby: Folly Amouzougan, Kevin Kerwood.
