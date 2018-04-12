Rugh’s clutch hit sends Bonner & Prendergast home happy

Hayley Rugh delivered the go-ahead RBI single in the top of the seventh inning and Bonner & Prendergast held on for a 4-2 Catholic League win over Hallahan Thursday.

Winning pitcher Meghan Sullivan finished 2-for-2 with two ribbies for the Pandas (5-2, 4-0). Sullivan registered eight strikeouts from the circle.

Hallahan ace Maddy McBride, a Sharon Hill native, scattered five hits and four runs while striking out nine.

Cardinal O’Hara 19, West Catholic 0 >> Morgan Loomis had herself a ballgame. She threw a three-inning perfect game (six Ks) and hit for the cycle as the Lions crushed the Burrs.

In the Del Val League:

Chichester 17, Academy Park 5 >> Chichester’s Ava Franz will never forget the day she hit four home runs and had nine RBIs as a freshman. One of those dingers was a grand slam.

Interboro 2-10, Penn Wood 0-0 >> In Game 1, Bridget Bailey hurled a one-hit shutout with 14 Ks and knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly. Sam Bellano added an RBI single. Penn Wood ace Ameenah Ballenger (seven Ks) deserved a better fate.

The nightcap was all Bucs. Billie Kerwood struck out 10 and Kaitlyn Hill smacked a solo homered.

In the Central League:

Strath Haven 6, Springfield 0 >> Malia Calciano blanked the previously unbeaten Cougars on three hits. She also hit two-run triple, and Brooke Bender was 3-for-3 with thee RBIs.

Radnor 9, Marple Newtown 7 >> Sophia Royale and Sydney D’Entremont each had two hits, a run scored and an RBI to lead the Raiders (4-2) to their second straight win. Grace Remphrey and Roni Hoover both collected three RBIs.

Christian Academy 10, Morrisville 0 >> Gen Kozub twirled a three-hit shutout with 12 Ks, Lindsay Haseltine had two triples, and Grace Gormley added a double and two RBIs for the Crusaders (3-0).

In nonleague action:

North Penn 6, Haverford 4 >> Ali Murphy went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs, and Morgan Marchesani laced a run-scoring double for the Fords (2-2). Tess Smiley and Amber Moscoe chipped in with two base knocks.