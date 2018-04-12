Picozzi homers twice in 11-run 1st, North Penn blasts CB East

Joe Picozzi hit a pair of home runs in the top of the first inning – first a three-run blast then a grand slam – as the North Penn baseball team erupted for 11 runs in the frame as the Knights stayed unbeaten in the SOL Continental with a 17-6 five-inning victory over host Central Bucks East Wednesday.

Billy Collins added a grand slam in the fourth inning for North Penn (6-1, 3-0), which won their second straight. Picozzi finished 2-for-2 with seven RBIs and three runs scored.

NP’s Atlee Hasson went 2-for-3 with an RBI and run scored. Rob Weiss collected two RBI and two runs scored while Ryan Bealer had two runs score.d

Will Masterson had two RBI and Grant Meiers scored twice for Central Bucks East (3-4, 0-4), which lost it second straight game. The Patriots plated a run in the bottom of the first then brought home five runs in the second to pull within 11-6 before North Penn scored the last six runs.

Hatboro-Horsham 6, Upper Moreland 2 (9) >> Hatboro-Horsham tied the SOL American contest with a run in the top of the sixth then won it by scoring five in the ninth.

Josh Heebner broke the 1-1 tie by scoring on an error on Jake Mayson’s sacrifice bunt while Bianchini scored on a double steal to make it 3-1.

The Hatters’ third run of the inning came home when Kevin Waeltz drew a bases-loaded walk. Shane Carpenter scored on an error on a Drew Margerum fielder’s choice. Anthony Bruno’s RBI ground out extended the lead to 6-1.

Bruno went 2-for-5 with an RBI for Hatboro-Horsham (2-3, 2-1 conference).

Thomas Longstreth hit an RBI triple in the bottom of the ninth for Upper Moreland (0-2, 0-2) and finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Benny Wilson pitched the final four innings to earn the win for HH. He gave up one earned run on three hits and struck out seven.

Upper Moreland’s Colin Bates took the loss despite pitching into the ninth. He allowed three runs – one earned – on four hits, walked three and struck out five.