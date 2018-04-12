Hoop heroes: Presenting 2017-18 All-Main Line girls basketball team

The 2017-18 Main Line high school girls’ basketball scene featured many strong teams this winter, as well as two players who were the MVPs of their respective leagues (Conestoga’s Katie Mayock and Villa Maria Academy’s Paige Lauder).

Shipley (20-7) captured the PAISAA state championship, while Academy of Notre Dame was runner-up in both the PAISAA state tournament and the Inter-Ac.

Archbishop Carroll (20-7) advanced to the PIAA 5A basketball state semifinals.

Among AACA teams, Sacred Heart (15-11) was District 1 2A champions, and Villa Maria Academy (20-9) was District 1 5A runner-up (to then-undefeated West Chester Henderson) and a second-place finisher in the league.

In the Central League, Conestoga (17-7 overall), Haverford High (league record 12-4) and Radnor (15-10 overall) had fine seasons.

The All-Main Line high school girls’ basketball teams are selected by the coaches. Because Main Line Media News covers 19 high schools, the Main Line Media News sports staff limits the number of sports available to first team, second team and honorable mention – but follows the priority of the coaches’ selections.

What follows are the 2017-18 All-Main Line high school girls’ basketball teams:

FIRST TEAM

Mandy McGurk, Academy of Notre Dame – Junior point guard, a first team All-Inter-Ac selection and a first team All-Delco pick, was a standout all-around player, averaging 15.9 ppg, 4.7 apg and 3.4 spg. A solid Division I recruit, McGurk recently gave her verbal commitment to University of Pennsylvania.

Maggie Pina, Academy of Notre Dame – Junior guard was a prolific scorer for the Inter-Ac runner-ups, averaging 17.7 ppg as well as 2.3 apg. Hit 45 percent from the field (with 43 treys) and 86 percent from the free throw line.

Molly Masciantonio, Archbishop Carroll – Senior guard, a first team All-Catholic League selection and a first team All-Delco pick, was one of the area’s top scorers and playmakers, averaging 16.3 ppg and converting 61 treys.

Erin Sweeney, Archbishop Carroll – Sophomore All-Catholic League forward was a productive scorer (10 ppg) and inside presence for the Patriots, and a key player in the Patriots’ drive to the PIAA 5A state semifinals.

Katie Mayock, Conestoga – Senior 6-foot-4 center, the Central League Most Valuable Player. The St. Joseph’s University commit averaged 16.4 points per game, and more than 11 rebounds and three blocked shots per contest.

Luca Mamula, Episcopal Academy – 5-foot-11 senior forward, a first team All-Inter-Ac selection for the third time, was a powerful presence underneath for the Churchwomen (11 ppg, 6 rpg). Will play for Catholic University next winter.

Nia Jordan, Friends’ Central – Junior 5-foot-11 guard, a first team All-Friends’ Schools League selection for the second consecutive year, was Phoenix’s MVP, averaging 14.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg and 2.5 spg.

Christina Brown, Harriton – 5-foot-10 junior guard, an All-Central League selection, was a prolific scorer (18.1 ppg) and playmaker for the Rams, racking up nearly 400 points during the season.

Erin Doherty, Haverford High – Junior guard, a first team All-Central League selection, was a standout all-around player, averaging 10.3 ppg and 3.8 rpg, while nailing 34 treys.

Ellie Mueller, Radnor – Sophomore forward, an All-Central League selection, was a potent presence in the middle for a strong Raider squad, averaging 15.9 ppg and 8.0 rpg.

Eileen Piombino, Sacred Heart – Senior guard finished with more than 1,000 career points, and was MVP for the District 1 2A champions, averaging 15.2 ppg, 3.1 apg and 3.3 spg and nailing 40 treys.

Kyra Quigley, Sacred Heart – Junior forward was dominant presence inside for the District 1 2A champions, averaging 10.7 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 4.2 bpg and 3.2 spg. Had six double-doubles during season.

Lauren Ross, Shipley – Junior point guard, a first team All-Friends’ Schools League selection, was the Gators’ Most Valuable Player, averaging 15 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 2.5 spg and 3.1 apg.

Anna Camden, Shipley – Junior forward, a first team All-Friends’ Schools League selection, was a standout all-around performer for the PAISAA state champions, averaging 17.6 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 2.6 bpg and 1.3 spg.

Paige Lauder, Villa Maria Academy – Sophomore 6-foot-1 forward was voted the Most Valuable Player in the Athletic Association of Catholic Academies, displaying a wide range of skills and providing a powerful presnce underneath for the Hurricanes, averaging 15.2 ppg and 9.0 rpg.

Abby Walheim, Villa Maria Academy – Junior 6-foot guard, a first team All-AACA selection, was a fine all-around performer for the Hurricanes, averaging 11.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg and 1.4 apg.

SECOND TEAM

Agnes Irwin – Katie Anderson, sophomore point guard.

Archbishop Carroll – Harlem Jennings, junior guard.

Baldwin School – Amaris Baker, freshman guard.

Barrack Hebrew Academy – Talia Koltum-Fromm, senior guard.

Episcopal Academy – Seanna McNamara, senior guard.

Friends’ Central – Raanee Smith, junior forward.

Harriton – Meg Willcox, senior guard.

Haverford High – Lindsey Lane, junior guard; Annalena O’Reilly, junior guard.

Lower Merion – Sarah FitzPatrick, senior guard.

Merion Mercy Academy – Annie Butler, junior center.

Sacred Heart – Kayleigh Doyle, sophomore guard.

Shipley – Sanaa Redmond, freshman guard.

Villa Maria Academy – Morgan Warley, sophomore guard.

HONORABLE MENTION

Academy of Notre Dame – Caitlyn Mullen, junior guard; Emma Kichula, junior forward; Allie Lynch, sophomore guard.

Agnes Irwin – Paige Brala, senior forward/guard.

Baldwin School – Anajah Brown, freshman center.

Episcopal Academy – Katie Weaver, senior guard; Olivia Dirks, junior guard.

Harriton – Lexy Calhoun, freshman guard.

Radnor – Brienne Williams, freshman guard; Holly Holtsberg, junior forward; Audrey Rosenblum, junior guard.

Villa Maria Academy – Maddy Ryan, sophomore forward; Julia Samar, junior guard; Kiera Broadhurst, senior guard.

-Eddie Levin contributed to this article.