Garnet Valley earns a little payback in win over Springfield

CONCORD >> Riley Delaney couldn’t come up with an exact number.

“They beat us each time they played us last year,” the Garnet Valley senior midfielder said of Springfield, which was the Jaguars’ Central League opponent at Moe DeFrank Stadium Thursday night.

“That’s why this game was so big for us.”

Delaney scored two of her three goals in the second half and got a first-half assist, senior Kamryn McNeal also had three goals, junior Kara Nealon chipped in with a pair of assists, and junior Madi McKee made eight draw controls to help Garnet Valley earn a 10-8 Central League girls lacrosse decision over Springfield.

The Jags (7-1 overall, 3-1 Central League) built a four-goal halftime lead, but saw it cut to one when Cougars junior Belle Mastropietro scored with 5:52 to play, capping a run in which Springfield scored five of the next six goals after Delaney opened the scoring in the second half.

McNeal completed her hat trick with a free-position shot 2:13 before the final whistle.

“You have to give Springfield credit,” Garnet Valley head coach Jenny Purvis said. “They changed their defense in the second half and forced us into (nine) turnovers. But (goalie Sam Hamalak) made some awesome saves and we held strong at the end.”

Dana Carlson, Julia Schickling, and Alyssa Long all scored a goal in both halves for Springfield (6-2, 2-2), which had to play short for the final 3:43 after picking up its fourth yellow card.

“They’re always our biggest competition,” said McNeal, who will play next spring at Towson University. “We know we have to play tougher against them.

“I had an 8-meter chance earlier in the game and hit the crossbar. That’s why I wanted to make sure I got that last one.”

Delaney, who will join Springfield’s Olivia Little at Saint Joseph’s University next season, credited her teammates with helping give her the chances to score her goals.

“We were making room for each other and I knew there would be open spaces and I could get fouled and go to the (8-meter mark),” she said. “When I get out there like that, I know where I want to put my shot and just have to make sure I do that.”

With the junior prom taking place tonight, Purvis knows her team will have a challenge when it hosts Parkland (6-1) Saturday morning.

“We’ve seen them at states, and not getting to have a full practice the day before we play them this time will make it tougher on us,” she said. “We’re looking at it as the next game up, and we want to keep on winning.”

In other Central League action:

Penncrest 13, Lower Merion 4 >> Julianna George erupted with four goals and Grace Harding added a pair of scores for the Lions, who led 10-0 at halftime.

Strath Haven 18, Upper Darby 2 >> Emma Forbes and Olivia Memeger (four assists) led the way with three goals each while five players scored two goals apiece for the Panthers. Maggie Blomings and Gabriella Liberio scored for the Royals.

Conestoga 16, Marple Newtown 2 >> Kaley Cristello and Paige Kostak tallied one goal apiece for the Tigers.

Radnor 9, Haverford 5 >> The Raiders opened up an 8-1 lead at halftime and never looked back. Ellie Mueller (one assist), Cate Cox (one assit) and Tori DiCarlo scored twice to lead the offense.

Reilly Morgan had two goals for the Fords.

In the Del Val League:

Academy Park 7, Chichester 6 >> Riley Street netted her second hat trick in three days with the final goal coming one minute into overtime for the winner.

Chichester’s Hailee Smarkola scored twice with the second forcing extra time with 3:12 left in regulation. Teammate Mackenzie Sendek led the Eagles offense with three goals.

Interboro 14, Penn Wood 1 >> Marissa Mullan and Paige Dorwart each scored a hat trick, while freshman Gianna Frangelli had a goal and an assist for the Bucs. Herveline Auguste scored the lone goal for the Patriots.

In the Ches-Mont League:

Sun Valley 11, Oxford 10 >> Abby Seasock scored four goals and added an assist, Carli Komorowski had a hat trick and goaltender Alexis Colasante made 16 saves for Vanguards.

In the Catholic League:

Archbishop Carroll 18, Archbishop Ryan 2 >> Keri Daly and Sabrina Nards had a goal and two assists each and were two of 18 Patriots to record a goal.