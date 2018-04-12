22 seniors commit at Phoenixville’s college signing day

On Thursday, 22 senior student-athletes from Phoenixville High School announced their selected college destinations during a ceremony at the school. Among those present were:

Baseball: Fred Bieler (Penn State-Brandywine), Colin Bowdish (Arcadia University), Kevin Cushing (Cornell University), Quinn Danna (Chestnut Hill College), Luke LeBeau (Chestnut Hill College), Nick Opalkowski (Arcadia University), Sam Perrone (Wilson College).

Women’s Basketball: Jasmine Hamilton (East Stroudsburg University).

Field Hockey: Tyler Hall (Molloy College).

Football: Jon Miller (West Chester), Sean Sabo (Widener University).

Women’s Lacrosse: Rebecca Lewis (Ursinus College).

Men’s Soccer: Daniel Jackson (Penn College), Tyler Siefer (Randolph-Macon College), Nicholas Sinapius (Juniata College), Kyle Tucker (Drexel University).

Women’s Soccer: Kelli Olsson (Elizabethtown College), Octavia Perry (Manor College), Jesi Rossman (Monmouth University).

Women’s Swimming: Caroline Turner (United States Naval Academy).

Track & Field/Cross Country: Christian Schaaf (Elizabethtown College), Victoria Wright (Liberty University).

